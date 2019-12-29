Canada’s Lafreniere out for next game at world juniors

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere’s knee injury will keep him out of Canada’s next game at the world junior hockey championship.

However, the star winger hasn’t been ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

The 18-year-old was helped off the ice early in the second period of his team’s 6-0 loss to Russia on Saturday after twisting his left knee on an awkward fall.

Canadian assistant coach Andre Tourigny said Sunday an MRI done on the joint revealed no fracture or structural damage to ligaments.

Lafreniere has been ruled out of Canada’s game against Germany on Monday, but he could return later in the under-20 tournament.

Lafreniere, projected to be the No. 1 pick at the 2020 NHL draft, scored the winning goal and added three assists in Canada’s 6-4 victory over the United States on Dec. 26.

He has 23 goals and 70 points in 32 games this season with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Rimouski Oceanic.

The Canadians play host Czech Republic on Tuesday before the medal round starts Thursday.