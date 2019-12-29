Boy dies after becoming entangled in blanket used as swing

GNADENHUTTEN, Ohio (AP) — An 11-year-old Ohio boy died after becoming entangled in a blanket that was tied to a basement beam and used as a swing, investigators said.

The death of Jude Stevenson on Saturday appeared to be accidental, Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell told The Times-Reporter in New Philadelphia. Campbell said the child’s family was distraught.

Investigators said an older sister found the boy entangled and unresponsive at his home in Clay Township in eastern Ohio, roughly 80 miles (129 kilometers) south of Cleveland. Relatives and emergency responders tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

An autopsy was planned, and his death remains under investigation by deputies. A message seeking an update on the investigation was left Sunday for the sheriff’s office.