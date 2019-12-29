13-year-old Pomeranian runs last agility course in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Dogs of all sizes and ages took on agility courses for the third day at the Fieldhouse in Zanesville.

For one of those dogs, a 13-year-old Pomeranian named Kenzi, it was his last race.

Kenzi’s handler, Kat Baumler says although he’ll be taking a step back from the course, he will still be a regular at the events.

“He is 13-years-old. I wanted to try to retire him by the end of the year because I’ve got a puppy that’s coming up in and, so I have her, a 6-year-old and it’s time for him to just coach on the sidelines.”

She’s been training him since he was a puppy. She’s been training him since he was a puppy and says the courses have shown her more than what meets the eye.

“Kenzi has taken me places I never thought I’d go and introduced me to a great group of people. So I just want to thank him, he’s my boy.”

She says Kenzi is training for scent competitions where the dogs search for boxes filled with absinthe.