Thunder’s Dennis Schroder fined $25,000 by NBA

Sports
Associated Press0

NEW YORK (AP) — Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Saturday for intentionally making contact with a game official.

Upset after a turnover he thought should have been a foul call on Cody Zeller late in the third quarter of the Thunder’s 104-102 overtime victory in Charlotte on Friday night, Schroder approached referee CJ Washington at mid-court when play was stopped and grabbed at the official’s wrist to demonstrate what Zeller had done to him.

Washington immediately gave Schroder a technical foul.

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Aiken leads Eastern Washington over Weber State 79-77

Associated Press

Plane crash kills 5, including LSU coach’s daughter-in-law

Associated Press

E. Carolina rallies then fends off E. Kentucky for 82-74 win

Associated Press