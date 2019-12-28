Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 48, Harrod Allen E. 39
Akr. Manchester 46, Navarre Fairless 41
Alliance Marlington 49, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 34
Anna 48, Waynesville 42
Apple Creek Waynedale 50, Creston Norwayne 39
Arcanum 81, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 21
Archbold 41, Perrysburg 40
Attica Seneca E. 60, Sycamore Mohawk 21
Avon Lake 73, Elyria 30
Baltimore Liberty Union 62, McConnelsville Morgan 48
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 45, Findlay Liberty-Benton 42
Beachwood 41, Columbia Station Columbia 37
Beavercreek 44, Wilmington 34
Belmont Union Local 78, Cambridge 42
Belpre 48, Ironton St. Joseph 36
Berea-Midpark 60, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 42
Beverly Ft. Frye 49, Proctorville Fairland 37
Bluffton 55, Arcadia 41
Burton Berkshire 55, Mantua Crestwood 39
Can. McKinley 73, Gates Mills Gilmour 57
Can. South 53, Canal Fulton Northwest 22
Canal Winchester 59, Bloom-Carroll 48
Canfield 40, Poland Seminary 36
Carlisle 38, Day. Christian 29
Chagrin Falls 46, Streetsboro 23
Chardon NDCL 50, Chesterland W. Geauga 36
Cin. Princeton 61, Cin. Winton Woods 31
Cin. West Clermont 45, Lebanon 35
Circleville Logan Elm 38, Chillicothe Unioto 32
Cle. Cent. Cath. 50, Parma Hts. Holy Name 38
Collins Western Reserve 50, Greenwich S. Cent. 37
Cols. Beechcroft 57, Day. Meadowdale 25
Cols. Hartley 42, Miller Career, Mo. 35
Cols. Northland 69, Cols. Eastmoor 33
Cols. Ready 63, Cols. Briggs 32
Cols. Upper Arlington 43, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 37
Cols. Watterson 47, Sunbury Big Walnut 32
Columbiana Crestview 42, Lowellville 23
Convoy Crestview 63, Hicksville 28
Cuyahoga Falls 42, Bay Village Bay 31
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 67, Cle. E. Tech 65, OT
Dalton 43, Smithville 29
Day. Carroll 44, Tipp City Tippecanoe 29
Day. Chaminade Julienne 47, Spring. Kenton Ridge 35
DeGraff Riverside 35, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 33
Delaware Hayes 56, Lancaster 51
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 51, Cols. Bexley 43
Delphos St. John’s 54, Haviland Wayne Trace 38
Detroit Edison(DEPSA), Mich. 68, Cols. Africentric 59
Dola Hardin Northern 44, Vanlue 38
Dublin Coffman 74, Plain City Jonathan Alder 59
Dublin Jerome 53, Ashville Teays Valley 45
Dublin Scioto 56, Goose Creek, S.C. 54
Eaton 36, Kettering Alter 33
Fairport Harbor Harding 36, Newbury 33
Frankfort Adena 48, Greenfield McClain 27
Fredericktown 56, Cols. Cristo Rey 49
Fremont St. Joseph 41, Lakeside Danbury 37
Garfield Hts. 46, Cuyahoga Hts. 29
Glouster Trimble 54, Nelsonville-York 32
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 54, Uhrichsville Claymont 30
Grafton Midview 51, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 36
Hamilton Badin 47, Monroe 44
Hamilton Ross 37, Cin. NW 34
Heath 56, Philo 46
Hilliard Bradley 35, Seton 23
Hilliard Darby 42, Chillicothe 31
Hilliard Davidson 57, Blackhawk, Pa. 54
Independence 38, Wellington 29
Jeromesville Hillsdale 52, West Salem Northwestern 49
Kalida 52, Delphos Jefferson 48
Lakewood 43, Rocky River 30
Lawrence School 52, Kingsway Christian 18
Leavittsburg LaBrae 35, Mineral Ridge 33
Logan 48, Groveport-Madison 41
Lorain Clearview 67, Sullivan Black River 45
Lore City Buckeye Trail 52, Newcomerstown 33
Louisville 57, Youngs. Mooney 42
Lucasville Valley 57, Portsmouth Clay 51
Lynchburg-Clay 67, Bainbridge Paint Valley 46
Madison 63, Painesville Harvey 30
Magnolia Sandy Valley 49, Strasburg-Franklin 37
Maria Stein Marion Local 53, Celina 28
Marion Pleasant 52, Bellville Clear Fork 41
Marysville 66, Pataskala Licking Hts. 43
Massillon Tuslaw 42, Massillon Washington 35
McComb 52, Ft. Jennings 35
McDermott Scioto NW 40, Piketon 26
Mechanicsburg 65, Cedarville 13
Miamisburg 73, Xenia 33
Middletown Fenwick 46, Middletown Madison Senior 42
Milan Edison 55, Sandusky St. Mary 36
Milford 48, Cin. Oak Hills 23
Millbury Lake 45, Genoa Area 34
Millersburg W. Holmes 34, Zanesville 26
Minford 50, Chillicothe Huntington 34
Mogadore 52, Akr. Ellet 46
Mogadore Field 51, Cortland Lakeview 35
Montpelier 53, Northwood 25
Mount Lebanon, Pa. 60, N. Can. Hoover 57
Mt. Orab Western Brown 48, Fayetteville-Perry 44
N. Ridgeville 51, Lorain 41
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 58, Morral Ridgedale 35
New Bremen 57, Sidney Lehman 47
New Knoxville 52, Jackson Center 28
New Lexington 69, Hebron Lakewood 66
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 46, Carey 32
Newark 54, National Christian Academy, Md. 41
Newton Falls 72, Middlefield Cardinal 31
Norwalk St. Paul 59, Ashland Mapleton 32
Oak Harbor 46, Clyde 42
Oak Hill 59, Bidwell River Valley 33
Olmsted Falls 60, Pickerington N. 22
Oregon Clay 61, Tol. Scott 41
Orrville 56, Wooster Triway 54
Parma 71, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 52
Perry 35, Amherst Steele 31
Plymouth 35, New London 29, OT
Portsmouth Notre Dame 50, Chesterland W. Geauga 36
Racine Southern 47, Ravenswood, W.Va. 42
Rayland Buckeye 43, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 37
Reynoldsburg 39, Bonner-Prendergast, Pa. 31
Rootstown 65, Windham 27
S. Point 50, S. Webster 44
Sandusky 47, Norwalk 31
Spring. Shawnee 38, Riverside Stebbins 35
St. Clairsville 56, Barnesville 32
Steubenville 49, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 45
Stow-Munroe Falls 53, Chardon 26
Strongsville 59, Twinsburg 46
Sugarcreek Garaway 55, Mansfield Christian 41
Thomas Worthington 81, Cols. Whetstone 15
Thornville Sheridan 56, Newark Licking Valley 27
Tipp City Bethel 55, Sidney Fairlawn 44
Tol. Rogers 58, Huffman, Ala. 26
Tree of Life 59, Granville Christian 53
Trenton Edgewood 73, W. Carrollton 57
Uniontown Lake 49, Youngs. Boardman 45
Upper Sandusky 62, Bucyrus 37
Utica 54, Centerburg 36
Vandalia Butler 45, Day. Oakwood 31
Vermilion 61, Tiffin Columbian 56
Versailles 38, Russia 27
W. Jefferson 54, Grove City Cent. Crossing 31
W. Liberty-Salem 51, S. Charleston SE 20
W. Unity Hilltop 54, Ottawa Lake Whiteford, Mich. 37
Wapakoneta 54, Lewistown Indian Lake 32
Warren Champion 39, Bristol 20
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 60, Shadyside 54
Willoughby S. 49, N. Royalton 28
Wintersville Indian Creek 43, Minerva 27
Zanesville Maysville 75, Warsaw River View 29
Believe Roundball Classic=
Ashland Crestview 42, Loudonville 23
Doylestown Chippewa 51, Wooster 35
Powell Olentangy Liberty 40, Wadsworth 26
DeSales Holiday Classic=
New Albany 50, Cols. DeSales 43
Girl Power Showcase=
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 42, Trotwood-Madison 25
Hammond Noll Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Winchester, Ind. 64, Day. Dunbar 54
Junior Orange Bowl Girls’ Basketball Classic=
Nova, Fla. 53, Cornerstone Christian 47
Kemba Holiday Hoops Fest=
Huber Hts. Wayne 75, Fairfield 35
Mt. Notre Dame 71, Tol. Cent. Cath. 34
Ursuline Academy 44, Bellbrook 37
North Central Classic=
Hamilton Southeastern, Ind. 62, Springboro 51
South Range HS Holiday Invitational=
Youngs. Ursuline 56, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 36
Tampa Invitational=
Rome, Ga. 64, Warren Harding 53
Wayne Roller Holiday Showcase=
Lexington 44, Mansfield Madison 36
Ontario 52, Mansfield St. Peter’s 35
Willard 53, Lucas 50
Wishes Can Happen Holiday Classic=
Bellevue 48, Garfield Hts. Trinity 45
Berlin Hiland 41, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 35
Castalia Margaretta 59, Tol. Start 45
Ft. Recovery 49, Ravenna SE 34
Notre Dame Academy 48, Can. Glenoak 37
Sylvania Southview 56, Solon 40
Tallmadge 54, Akr. Springfield 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Casstown Miami E. vs. Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/