Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 48, Harrod Allen E. 39

Akr. Manchester 46, Navarre Fairless 41

Alliance Marlington 49, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 34

Anna 48, Waynesville 42

Apple Creek Waynedale 50, Creston Norwayne 39

Arcanum 81, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 21

Archbold 41, Perrysburg 40

Attica Seneca E. 60, Sycamore Mohawk 21

Avon Lake 73, Elyria 30

Baltimore Liberty Union 62, McConnelsville Morgan 48

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 45, Findlay Liberty-Benton 42

Beachwood 41, Columbia Station Columbia 37

Beavercreek 44, Wilmington 34

Belmont Union Local 78, Cambridge 42

Belpre 48, Ironton St. Joseph 36

Berea-Midpark 60, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 42

Beverly Ft. Frye 49, Proctorville Fairland 37

Bluffton 55, Arcadia 41

Burton Berkshire 55, Mantua Crestwood 39

Can. McKinley 73, Gates Mills Gilmour 57

Can. South 53, Canal Fulton Northwest 22

Canal Winchester 59, Bloom-Carroll 48

Canfield 40, Poland Seminary 36

Carlisle 38, Day. Christian 29

Chagrin Falls 46, Streetsboro 23

Chardon NDCL 50, Chesterland W. Geauga 36

Cin. Princeton 61, Cin. Winton Woods 31

Cin. West Clermont 45, Lebanon 35

Circleville Logan Elm 38, Chillicothe Unioto 32

Cle. Cent. Cath. 50, Parma Hts. Holy Name 38

Collins Western Reserve 50, Greenwich S. Cent. 37

Cols. Beechcroft 57, Day. Meadowdale 25

Cols. Hartley 42, Miller Career, Mo. 35

Cols. Northland 69, Cols. Eastmoor 33

Cols. Ready 63, Cols. Briggs 32

Cols. Upper Arlington 43, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 37

Cols. Watterson 47, Sunbury Big Walnut 32

Columbiana Crestview 42, Lowellville 23

Convoy Crestview 63, Hicksville 28

Cuyahoga Falls 42, Bay Village Bay 31

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 67, Cle. E. Tech 65, OT

Dalton 43, Smithville 29

Day. Carroll 44, Tipp City Tippecanoe 29

Day. Chaminade Julienne 47, Spring. Kenton Ridge 35

DeGraff Riverside 35, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 33

Delaware Hayes 56, Lancaster 51

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 51, Cols. Bexley 43

Delphos St. John’s 54, Haviland Wayne Trace 38

Detroit Edison(DEPSA), Mich. 68, Cols. Africentric 59

Dola Hardin Northern 44, Vanlue 38

Dublin Coffman 74, Plain City Jonathan Alder 59

Dublin Jerome 53, Ashville Teays Valley 45

Dublin Scioto 56, Goose Creek, S.C. 54

Eaton 36, Kettering Alter 33

Fairport Harbor Harding 36, Newbury 33

Frankfort Adena 48, Greenfield McClain 27

Fredericktown 56, Cols. Cristo Rey 49

Fremont St. Joseph 41, Lakeside Danbury 37

Garfield Hts. 46, Cuyahoga Hts. 29

Glouster Trimble 54, Nelsonville-York 32

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 54, Uhrichsville Claymont 30

Grafton Midview 51, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 36

Hamilton Badin 47, Monroe 44

Hamilton Ross 37, Cin. NW 34

Heath 56, Philo 46

Hilliard Bradley 35, Seton 23

Hilliard Darby 42, Chillicothe 31

Hilliard Davidson 57, Blackhawk, Pa. 54

Independence 38, Wellington 29

Jeromesville Hillsdale 52, West Salem Northwestern 49

Kalida 52, Delphos Jefferson 48

Lakewood 43, Rocky River 30

Lawrence School 52, Kingsway Christian 18

Leavittsburg LaBrae 35, Mineral Ridge 33

Logan 48, Groveport-Madison 41

Lorain Clearview 67, Sullivan Black River 45

Lore City Buckeye Trail 52, Newcomerstown 33

Louisville 57, Youngs. Mooney 42

Lucasville Valley 57, Portsmouth Clay 51

Lynchburg-Clay 67, Bainbridge Paint Valley 46

Madison 63, Painesville Harvey 30

Magnolia Sandy Valley 49, Strasburg-Franklin 37

Maria Stein Marion Local 53, Celina 28

Marion Pleasant 52, Bellville Clear Fork 41

Marysville 66, Pataskala Licking Hts. 43

Massillon Tuslaw 42, Massillon Washington 35

McComb 52, Ft. Jennings 35

McDermott Scioto NW 40, Piketon 26

Mechanicsburg 65, Cedarville 13

Miamisburg 73, Xenia 33

Middletown Fenwick 46, Middletown Madison Senior 42

Milan Edison 55, Sandusky St. Mary 36

Milford 48, Cin. Oak Hills 23

Millbury Lake 45, Genoa Area 34

Millersburg W. Holmes 34, Zanesville 26

Minford 50, Chillicothe Huntington 34

Mogadore 52, Akr. Ellet 46

Mogadore Field 51, Cortland Lakeview 35

Montpelier 53, Northwood 25

Mount Lebanon, Pa. 60, N. Can. Hoover 57

Mt. Orab Western Brown 48, Fayetteville-Perry 44

N. Ridgeville 51, Lorain 41

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 58, Morral Ridgedale 35

New Bremen 57, Sidney Lehman 47

New Knoxville 52, Jackson Center 28

New Lexington 69, Hebron Lakewood 66

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 46, Carey 32

Newark 54, National Christian Academy, Md. 41

Newton Falls 72, Middlefield Cardinal 31

Norwalk St. Paul 59, Ashland Mapleton 32

Oak Harbor 46, Clyde 42

Oak Hill 59, Bidwell River Valley 33

Olmsted Falls 60, Pickerington N. 22

Oregon Clay 61, Tol. Scott 41

Orrville 56, Wooster Triway 54

Parma 71, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 52

Perry 35, Amherst Steele 31

Plymouth 35, New London 29, OT

Portsmouth Notre Dame 50, Chesterland W. Geauga 36

Racine Southern 47, Ravenswood, W.Va. 42

Rayland Buckeye 43, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 37

Reynoldsburg 39, Bonner-Prendergast, Pa. 31

Rootstown 65, Windham 27

S. Point 50, S. Webster 44

Sandusky 47, Norwalk 31

Spring. Shawnee 38, Riverside Stebbins 35

St. Clairsville 56, Barnesville 32

Steubenville 49, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 45

Stow-Munroe Falls 53, Chardon 26

Strongsville 59, Twinsburg 46

Sugarcreek Garaway 55, Mansfield Christian 41

Thomas Worthington 81, Cols. Whetstone 15

Thornville Sheridan 56, Newark Licking Valley 27

Tipp City Bethel 55, Sidney Fairlawn 44

Tol. Rogers 58, Huffman, Ala. 26

Tree of Life 59, Granville Christian 53

Trenton Edgewood 73, W. Carrollton 57

Uniontown Lake 49, Youngs. Boardman 45

Upper Sandusky 62, Bucyrus 37

Utica 54, Centerburg 36

Vandalia Butler 45, Day. Oakwood 31

Vermilion 61, Tiffin Columbian 56

Versailles 38, Russia 27

W. Jefferson 54, Grove City Cent. Crossing 31

W. Liberty-Salem 51, S. Charleston SE 20

W. Unity Hilltop 54, Ottawa Lake Whiteford, Mich. 37

Wapakoneta 54, Lewistown Indian Lake 32

Warren Champion 39, Bristol 20

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 60, Shadyside 54

Willoughby S. 49, N. Royalton 28

Wintersville Indian Creek 43, Minerva 27

Zanesville Maysville 75, Warsaw River View 29

Believe Roundball Classic=

Ashland Crestview 42, Loudonville 23

Doylestown Chippewa 51, Wooster 35

Powell Olentangy Liberty 40, Wadsworth 26

DeSales Holiday Classic=

New Albany 50, Cols. DeSales 43

Girl Power Showcase=

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 42, Trotwood-Madison 25

Hammond Noll Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Winchester, Ind. 64, Day. Dunbar 54

Junior Orange Bowl Girls’ Basketball Classic=

Nova, Fla. 53, Cornerstone Christian 47

Kemba Holiday Hoops Fest=

Huber Hts. Wayne 75, Fairfield 35

Mt. Notre Dame 71, Tol. Cent. Cath. 34

Ursuline Academy 44, Bellbrook 37

North Central Classic=

Hamilton Southeastern, Ind. 62, Springboro 51

South Range HS Holiday Invitational=

Youngs. Ursuline 56, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 36

Tampa Invitational=

Rome, Ga. 64, Warren Harding 53

Wayne Roller Holiday Showcase=

Lexington 44, Mansfield Madison 36

Ontario 52, Mansfield St. Peter’s 35

Willard 53, Lucas 50

Wishes Can Happen Holiday Classic=

Bellevue 48, Garfield Hts. Trinity 45

Berlin Hiland 41, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 35

Castalia Margaretta 59, Tol. Start 45

Ft. Recovery 49, Ravenna SE 34

Notre Dame Academy 48, Can. Glenoak 37

Sylvania Southview 56, Solon 40

Tallmadge 54, Akr. Springfield 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Casstown Miami E. vs. Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe, ccd.

