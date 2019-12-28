Raptors beat Celtics 113-97 to avenge Christmas loss

BOSTON (AP) — Kyle Lowry scored 30 points, Serge Ibaka had 20 and the Toronto Raptors beat Boston 113-97 on Saturday night, snapping the Celtics’ five-game winning streak.

Patrick McCaw and Fred VanVleet each added 18 points to help defending champion Toronto avenge a loss on Christmas and send Boston to its second loss in 15 games at home this season.

Kemba Walker led the Celtics with 30 points, and Jaylen Brown had 17.

Playing their first game since losing by 16 to the Celtics on Wednesday — the first NBA game in Canada on Christmas — the Raptors never trailed in breaking a two-game losing streak.

Toronto was without two of its top four scorers due to injuries — Pascal Siakam (groin) and Norman Powell (left shoulder subluxation). The Raptors also were missing center Marc Gasol (left hamstring). All three were injured Dec. 18 at Detroit.

NUGGETS 119, GRIZZLIES 110

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored a season-high 31 points and had 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his seventh triple-double of the season and 35th overall, leading Denver past Memphis.

Will Barton added 20 points and Jamal Murray and Mason Plumlee each had 15 to help the Nuggets win for the eighth time in nine games. Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 20 points.

PELICANS 120, PACERS 98

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 24 points, Jrue Holiday added 20 and New Orleans won its third straight.

JJ Redick scored 15 points, and Lonzo Ball added 13 for New Orleans. Aaron Holiday scored 25 points for Indiana.