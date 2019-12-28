Outage at major resort strands skiers on lift for an hour

Sports
Associated Press0

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A power outage at one of the largest ski resorts on the East Coast left skiers and snowboarders stuck on a lift for just over an hour Saturday, according to a spokeswoman.

A falling tree caused a power loss around 9:35 a.m. Saturday at the Killington Resort, stopping all lifts, resort spokesperson Courtney DiFiore said in a phone interview.

Most started running again shortly after, but it took about an hour and 10 minutes to get the Skyeship Gondola moving again. DiFiore said that she doesn’t know how many people were affected but that the lift can carry 2,000 all told.

The Skyeship and two other lifts at Vermont’s largest ski area are offline while they’re being assessed. All others are running normally.

“We’re very sorry for any inconvenience,” DiFiore said. “We did our best to get communication out there and get them taken care of.”

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Watford beats Villa 3-0, edges closer to safety in EPL

Associated Press

49ers-Seahawks prime-time showdown highlights Week 17

Associated Press

SAfrican cyclist left with broken arm after park incident

Associated Press