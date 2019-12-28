No. 19 Kentucky outlasts rival No. 3 Louisville 78-70 in OT

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Nick Richards had 13 points, including seven consecutive ones in overtime, and No. 19 Kentucky scored the final eight points for a 78-70 victory over No. 3 Louisville on Saturday in a thrilling Bluegrass rivalry showdown.

Louisville led 68-65 on Jordan Nwora’s 3-pointer with 2:20 left before Richards converted a 3-point play to make it 70-68. The junior forward added another layup and two more foul shots before Immanuel Quickley and Tyrese Maxey provided a six-point cushion from the line. Ashton Hagans’ dunk with 4.9 seconds left sealed the tense win at Rupp Arena.

Maxey’s free throws capped a career-best 27-point performance while Richards had 10 rebounds to end a two-game losing streak by the Wildcats (9-3). Quickley had 18 points for Kentucky, which shot 46% for its 10 win over Louisville in 13 meetings.

Steven Enoch had 18 points and Dwayne Sutton for the Cardinals (11-2).

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25