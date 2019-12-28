No. 14 Michigan State puts streak on line vs W. Michigan

Western Michigan (7-5) vs. No. 14 Michigan State (9-3)

Jack Breslin Student Events Center, East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Michigan State looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it goes up against Western Michigan. Western Michigan easily beat Aquinas College by 23 on Dec. 12. Michigan State has moved up to No. 14 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Northwestern and Eastern Michigan last week.

STEPPING UP: The Broncos are led by Brandon Johnson and Michael Flowers. Johnson is averaging 15.5 points and nine rebounds while Flowers is putting up 17.5 points per game. The Spartans have been led by Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman, who have combined to score 30.5 points per contest.

CREATING OFFENSE: Winston has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Michigan State field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 30 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Spartans have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Broncos. Michigan State has 65 assists on 86 field goals (75.6 percent) over its past three matchups while Western Michigan has assists on 35 of 74 field goals (47.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Western Michigan offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.1 percent of its possessions, which is the 19th-best rate in the nation. The Michigan State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 303rd among Division I teams).

