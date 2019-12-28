Nashville takes on Pittsburgh for non-conference showdown

Nashville Predators (18-13-6, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (22-11-4, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Nashville hit the ice in a non-conference matchup.

The Penguins are 14-4-2 on their home ice. Pittsburgh has scored 123 goals and is eighth in the NHL averaging 3.3 per game. Jake Guentzel leads the team with 18.

The Predators are 8-6-2 in road games. Nashville has scored 127 goals and ranks sixth in the NHL averaging 3.4 goals per game. Roman Josi leads the team with 14.

In their last matchup on Dec. 27, Pittsburgh won 5-2. Juuso Riikola recorded a team-high 2 points for the Penguins.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guentzel leads the Penguins with 18 goals and has recorded 38 points. Evgeni Malkin has collected seven assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Josi has recorded 36 total points while scoring 14 goals and totaling 22 assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has totaled four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with a .887 save percentage.

Penguins: 8-2-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Justin Schultz: out (lower body), Evgeni Malkin: day to day (illness).

Predators: Mikael Granlund: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.