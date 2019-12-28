Leicester beat West Ham 2-1 despite heavy rotation

LONDON (AP) — Demarai Gray missed a penalty in the first half before scoring a winner in the second period as Leicester beat relegation-threatened West Ham 2-1 to pile more pressure on manager Manuel Pellegrini on Saturday.

Gray, one of nine new faces in a much-changed Leicester lineup, had a penalty saved by Lukasz Fabianski after 12 minutes after the goalkeeper clattered into Kelechi Iheanacho in the area.

The second-placed visitors did eventually take the lead in the 40th through Iheanacho, who stooped to head in from close range, only for Pablo Fornals to equalize on the stroke of half-time.

Gray made amends for his earlier mistake when he ran onto Ayoze Perez’s through pass and curled the ball inside the near post in the 56th, handing Leicester a first league win in four games and inflicting a fourth straight home defeat on West Ham, which has won just twice in 14 matches.

Leicester is 10 points behind Liverpool having played two games more, and four points ahead of third-place Manchester City.

Pellegrini’s decision to substitute record signing Sebastien Haller, rather than give him some support in attack, was met with loud jeers and there were also boos at the full-time whistle.

The former Manchester City and Real Madrid manager is under serious pressure ahead of another home match, against Bournemouth on New Year’s Day, with West Ham only a point and a place above the relegation zone.

