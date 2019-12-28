Jets put Compton, Lewis on IR; claim Travis, promote Braden

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets placed starting guards Tom Compton and Alex Lewis on injured reserve a day before the team’s season finale at Buffalo.

Both players had been previously ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Bills. Compton has a calf injury and Lewis a sprained ankle. Conor McDermott and Brent Qvale are expected to take the places of Compton and Lewis in the starting lineup.

It would mark the ninth offensive line combination the Jets have used this season, with 11 players starting at least one game.

The moves Saturday give the Jets 20 players on injured reserve.

New York also claimed tight end Ross Travis off waivers from Indianapolis. Travis did not travel with the Jets, so he will not play Sunday. Travis has 14 catches in stints with the Colts and Kansas City Chiefs since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State in 2015.

Offensive lineman Ben Braden was also promoted from the practice squad. Braden is in his second stint with New York after also spending time on Green Bay’s practice squad earlier this season. He has played in two regular-season games, both last year with the Jets.

