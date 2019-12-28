BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abraham Lincoln 62, Upper Darby 43
Allentown Allen 64, Springfield Delco 55
Athens 72, Sayre Area 57
Baldwin 63, Oakland Southern, Md. 51
Beaver Area 82, Rochester 46
Beaver County Christian 68, Commodore Perry 55
Berks Catholic 68, Mount St. Joseph 30
Bethlehem Center 75, Mapletown 40
Bloomsburg 53, Millville 31
Blue Mountain 48, Pleasant Valley 36
Bonner-Prendergast 82, Dulaney, Md. 75
Bristol 47, South Hunterdon, N.J. 38
Brunswick, Ohio 100, Erie First Christian Academy 52
California 44, West Greene 42
Cedar Crest 51, Oxford 38
Central Bucks East 75, Grant Co., Ky. 67
Central Columbia 69, Shikellamy 46
Christopher Dock 66, Dobbins 36
Clarion 52, Bald Eagle Area 49
Clearfield 63, Purchase Line 54
Conneaut Area 70, Cochranton 49
Crestwood 42, Holy Redeemer 26
Delaware Valley 53, Minisink Valley, N.Y. 52
East Stroudsburg North 69, Wyoming Area 59
Elwood City Riverside 50, Sharpsville 46
Erie McDowell 57, Steward School, Va. 42
Exeter 71, Lancaster Mennonite 46
Fox Chapel 45, Shady Side Academy 30
Germantown Friends 60, Priory, Calif. 37
Hazleton Area 84, Mount Carmel 55
Hickory 71, Constitution 67
Hill Freedman 67, Benjamin Franklin 65
Kane Area 40, Smethport 35
Keystone Oaks 74, Carrick 60
King’s Way Christian School, Wash. 59, Conestoga 56
Kutztown 82, Christian School of York 40
La Salle 77, Fairmont Heights, Md. 66
Lakeland 57, Carbondale 32
Lebanon 69, Emmaus 61
Lewisburg 57, Wellsboro 44
Ligonier Valley 83, Harmony 38
Lyndhurst Brush, Ohio 71, Kennedy Catholic 36
Marian Catholic 62, Panther Valley 60
Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 63, McConnellsburg 45
Moon 62, Brashear 52
Mount Calvary 54, Antietam 51
Mount Lebanon 67, Miami Palmetto, Fla. 60
North Allegheny 56, Altoona 51
North Allegheny 58, Gateway 52
North Penn-Mansfield 56, Edison 48
Northeast Bradford 58, Benton 30
Northern Potter 52, Jasper-Troupsberg, N.Y. 36
Northwestern Lehigh 47, Hamburg 29
Norwin 58, McKeesport 53
Oil City 48, Girard 29
Olney Charter 58, Phil-Montgomery Christian 34
Palumbo 73, Atlantic City, N.J. 66
Penn Charter 78, Plum 60
Penn Wood 53, Abraham Lincoln 40
Penn-Trafford 56, Franklin Regional 48
Penncrest 59, String Theory Schools 37
Pennsbury 51, High School of the Future 40
Philipsburg-Osceola 76, Curwensville 34
Pittsburgh Obama 67, Laurel 56
Pittston Area 64, Hanover Area 54
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 84, Manning, S.C. 70
Pottsville Nativity 57, Mahanoy Area 51
Punxsutawney 52, Marion Center 44
Radnor 46, Conwell Egan 24
SLA Beeber 58, Paul Robeson 39
Scranton Holy Cross 61, Scranton 58
Seneca Valley 51, Bainbridge, Wash. 45
Shade 56, Everett 38
Shenango 66, Elizabeth Forward 55
Snyder, N.J. 71, Frankford 54
Souderton 54, Neshaminy 49
South Allegheny 55, West Mifflin 33
South Side 52, New Brighton 50
Strath Haven 65, Lancaster McCaskey 64
Thomas Jefferson 63, Seton-LaSalle 61
Trenton Catholic, N.J. 67, Solebury 60
Tunkhannock 58, Nanticoke Area 52
Tyrone 75, Bellwood-Antis 52
Valley View 39, Mid Valley 32
Vincentian Academy 74, Highlands Christian, Fla. 62
West Chester Rustin 74, Owen J Roberts 39
Westinghouse 51, Western Beaver 49
William Tennent 61, New Hope-Solebury 52
Wyoming Seminary 66, Pocono Mountain West 57
Wyomissing 53, Lancaster Country Day 38
Youngsville 53, Sheffield 33
Allentown Central Catholic Tournament=
Springside Chestnut Hill 79, W.T. Woodson, Va. 64
Apollo-Ridge Tournament=
Apollo-Ridge 65, Saltsburg 46
Leechburg 66, Riverview 55
Avella Tournament=
Avonworth 85, Brownsville 50
Burgettstown 62, Avella 59
Chartiers-Houston 63, Propel Montour High School 25
McGuffey 63, Fort Cherry 28
Benedictine Capital City Classic=
Miller School, Va. 76, Archbishop Ryan 73, OT
Bentworth Tournament=
Eden Christian 45, Jefferson-Morgan 34
Propel Braddock Hills 63, Bentworth 18
Berkeley Springs Tournament=
Southern Fulton 59, Oakland Southern, Md. 48
Bethel Park Tournament=
Bethel Park 97, Sto-Rox 57
Worthington Kilbourne, Ohio 74, Shaler 56
Boyertown Tournament=
Boyertown 52, Avon Grove 27
Governor Mifflin 63, Pennridge 55
C.J. Betters Tournament=
Aliquippa 60, Central Valley 48
Highlands 65, Montour 57
Lincoln Park Charter 74, Butler 60
Pine-Richland 76, Beaver Falls 46
Cambria Heights Tournament=
Cambria Heights 65, Moshannon Valley 37
Northern Cambria 59, Glendale 41
Camp Hill Tournament=
Camp Hill 85, Hanover 37
Charleroi Tournament=
Belle Vernon 69, Charleroi 66
Clairton 55, Yough 51
Ringgold 69, Southmoreland 50
Claysburg-Kimmel Tournament=
Bedford 62, Forbes Road 13
Chestnut Ridge 66, Claysburg-Kimmel 44
Dubois Area Tournament=
Brookville 57, Brockway 39
Dubois 56, Dubois Central Catholic 38
East Pennsboro Tournament=
Cedar Cliff 74, Greencastle Antrim 48
East Pennsboro 77, Donegal 61
Easton Area Tournament=
Easton 65, Bangor 38
Elk County Tournament=
Elk County Catholic 46, St. Marys 41
Ridgway 34, Johnsonburg 27
Fleetwood Tournament=
Fleetwood 67, Pequea Valley 45
Upper Perkiomen 54, Brandywine Heights 49
Franklin Tournament=
Rocky Grove 142, Franklin 59
Titusville 75, Lakeview 60
Freeport Tournament=
Knoch 62, Kiski Area 46
Mercyhurst Prep 77, Freeport 71
Garnet Valley Tournament=
Bishop Shanahan 88, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 31
Garnet Valley 69, Hatboro-Horsham 32
Gettysburg Tournament=
Championship=
Gettysburg 60, Chambersburg 56
Great Valley Tournament=
Pottstown 61, Great Valley 56
Upper Dublin 62, West Chester Henderson 55
Greensburg Salem Tournament=
Bishop Guilfoyle 55, Hempfield Area 53
Connellsville 60, Washington 53
Greensburg Salem 72, Greensburg Central Catholic 55
Laurel Highlands 71, Mount Pleasant 61
Hampton Tournament=
Chartiers Valley 74, Grove City 39
North Hills 63, Hampton 57
Harbor Creek Tournament=
Berea-Midpark, Ohio 64, South Park 61, OT
Harbor Creek 59, Seneca 37
Hempfield Tournament=
Central York 55, West Lawn Wilson 48
Lower Merion 61, Hempfield 45
Holy Ghost Tournament=
Central Bucks South 55, Bartram 52
Holy Ghost Prep 66, Harry S. Truman 45
Hughesville Tournament=
Hughesville 54, Wyalusing 44
Jersey Shore 54, Sullivan County 43
Huntingdon Tournament=
Huntingdon 73, Mount Union 26
Southern Huntingdon 69, Juniata Valley 44
Jeannette Tournament=
Indiana 62, Serra Catholic 54, OT
Jeannette 50, Valley 38
Jenkintown Tournament=
Lower Moreland 51, Jenkintown 36
Upper Moreland 55, Calvary Christian 41
Maplewood Tournament=
Fort Leboeuf 55, Maplewood 43
General McLane 75, Northwestern 36
Marple Newton Tournament=
Marple Newtown 65, Masterman 23
Mechanicsburg Tournament=
Cumberland Valley 52, Cocalico 31
Mechanicsburg 60, Boiling Springs 52
Mercer Tournament=
Ambridge 64, Ellwood City 55
Mercer 51, Moniteau 45
Middletown Tournament=
Elizabethtown 65, Northern York 63
Middletown 57, Lampeter-Strasburg 36
Neshannock Tournament=
Neshannock 55, Greenville 52
Union 51, Wilmington 49
New Castle Tournament=
Allderdice 61, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 60
New Castle 63, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 49
New Oxford Tournament=
New Oxford 78, Bermudian Springs 28
Waynesboro 60, Dover 56
North Penn-Liberty Tournament=
Muncy 60, Williamson 51
North Penn/Liberty 86, Galeton 17
North Star Tournament=
United 60, Tussey Mountain 53
Northern Lebanon Tournament=
Littlestown 82, Tulpehocken 53
Northern Lehigh Tournament=
Championship=
Palmerton 55, Northern Lehigh 41
Consolation=
Lehighton 47, Jim Thorpe 37
Northgate Tournament=
Brentwood 62, Perry Traditional Academy 57
Carlynton 64, Northgate 61
Hopewell 59, Quigley Catholic 48
Penns Valley Tournament=
Mifflinburg 51, Juniata 47
Penns Valley 41, Bellefonte 38
Perkiomen Valley Tournament=
Methacton 67, Wissahickon 40
Perkiomen Valley 46, North Penn 43
Peters Township Tournament=
Peters Township 31, South Fayette 13
Upper St. Clair 79, Monessen 31
Portage Tournament=
Portage Area 84, Northern Bedford 52
Reading Tournament=
Downingtown East 70, Central Dauphin 67
Reading 55, Steelton-Highspire 50
Redbank Valley Tournament=
Allegheny-Clarion Valley 56, North Clarion 54
Redbank Valley 62, Forest Area 44
Richland Tournament=
Derry 74, Homer-Center 68
Richland 70, Blairsville 38
Ridley Tournament=
Martin Luther King 54, South Philadelphia 41
Salisbury Tournament=
Northampton 82, Quakertown 55
Saucon Valley 46, Salisbury 38
Scholastic Play By Play Classic=
Archbishop Carroll 66, Abington 54
Cardinal O’Hara 66, Haverford School 52
Haverford 54, Philadelphia West Catholic 39
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 56, Imhotep Charter 51
Rutgers Prep, N.J. 93, Malvern Prep 83
Unionville 67, Friends Central 54
Shamokin Tournament=
North Schuylkill 60, Southern Columbia 34
Shamokin 74, Lourdes Regional 44
Sharon Tournament=
Fairview 62, Warren Howland, Ohio 46
Sharon 72, West Middlesex 39
Shippensburg Tournament=
Shippensburg 68, Delone 35
Susquehanna Township 81, Octorara 76
Slam Dunk to the Beach Tournament=
First Love Christian 44, Hudson Catholic, N.J. 33
Solanco Tournament=
Conestoga Valley 43, Solanco 42
Penn Manor 59, Manheim Central 47
St. Joseph Tournament=
Springdale 79, St. Joseph 53
Winchester Thurston 86, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 63
State College Tournament=
Manheim Township 53, Freire Charter 37
State College 69, Berwick 53
Sun Valley Tournament=
Championship=
Academy Park 61, Sun Valley 56
Susquehanna Tournament=
Elk Lake 57, Blue Ridge 39
Susquehanna 56, Montrose 37
Taylor Riverside Tournament=
Riverside 60, Lackawanna Trail 36
West Scranton 71, Stroudsburg 66
Trinity Area Tournament=
Canon-McMillan 52, Blackhawk 51
Trinity 74, Albert Gallatin 60
Twin Valley Tournament=
Pottsgrove 69, High Point 52
Twin Valley 51, Lancaster Christian 43, OT
Union Tournament=
Reynolds 60, Union 55
Saegertown 53, Venango 34
War Memorial Tournament=
Forest Hills 55, Ferndale 47
Greater Johnstown 60, Conemaugh Township 43
Westmont Hilltop 65, Bishop McCort 60
Warwick Tournament=
Lancaster Catholic 56, Garden Spot 34
West Shamokin Tournament=
Clarion-Limestone 84, Karns City 65
West Shamokin 57, Burrell 35
West Shore Christian Tournament=
Lebanon Catholic 54, West Shore 49
Lititz Christian 55, Harrisburg Academy 44
West York Tournament=
Northeastern 64, Conrad Weiser 41
West York 61, Ephrata 42
Whitehall Tournament=
North Hunterdon, N.J. 77, Allentown Dieruff 68
Williams Valley Tournament=
Millersburg 48, Tri-Valley 44
Williamsport Tournament=
Williamsport 66, Prep Charter 57
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Gallatin 50, Washington, W.Va. 32
Allentown Central Catholic 51, Southern Lehigh 35
Athens 50, Sayre Area 26
Avonworth 36, Shady Side Academy 21
Belle Vernon 57, Derry 45
Bermudian Springs 52, Boiling Springs 26
Beverly Ft. Frye, Ohio 58, Carlynton 21
Bishop Canevin 39, Greensburg Salem 33
Burrell 59, Jeannette 54
Butler 62, West Allegheny 17
Camden Catholic, N.J. 41, Central Bucks East 34
Canton 39, Galeton 29
Cardinal O’Hara 55, Episcopal Academy 25
Chartiers Valley 86, St. John’s Catholic Prep, Md. 52
Clairton 57, Yough 15
Clarion-Limestone 56, Sheffield, Tenn. 13
Clearfield 49, Curwensville 16
Danville 50, Northwest Area 27
Dunmore 63, Scranton 26
Erie 54, Hickory 44
Exeter 45, Gates Mills Hawken, Ohio 43
Fairview 64, Union City 17
Forest Hills 55, Pine-Richland 39
Fox Chapel 52, Knoch 29
Frazier 64, Propel Montour High School 16
Grove City 56, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 26
Holy Redeemer 68, Albany, N.Y. 63
Hughesville 64, Line Mountain 39
Karns City 38, Wilmington 26
Kennedy Catholic 75, Ellwood City 44
Lakeview 60, Titusville 27
Loyalsock 56, Lake-Lehman 42
Mars 43, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 36
Mercer 73, Imani Christian Academy 34
Methacton 51, Archbishop Ryan 33
Milton 44, Wyalusing 27
Mohawk 83, Greensburg Central Catholic 43
Mount Lebanon 57, Hilliard Davidson, Ohio 46
Muhlenberg 50, Pottsville Nativity 41
North Allegheny 62, Altoona 56
Northwestern Lehigh 59, Hamburg 23
Norwin 56, McKeesport 51
Penn Charter 57, University, N.J. 52
Penn Wood 53, Abraham Lincoln 40
Penn-Trafford 53, Franklin Regional 34
Peters Township 43, Erie McDowell 36
Philadelphia West Catholic 74, Abington Friends 41
Pickett County, Tenn. 66, Northwestern 31
Pittsburgh North Catholic 51, Penn Hills 41
Rochester 52, Laurel 49
Saegertown 63, North East 40
Scranton Prep 67, Scranton Holy Cross 37
Shaler 41, Pittsburgh Obama 19
Sharpsville 67, Oil City 36
South Fayette 79, Bayside, Fla. 20
South Hunterdon, N.J. 64, Bristol 37
Springdale 36, Valley 33
St. Basil 40, Roland Park Country, Md. 32
Sullivan County 40, Mifflinburg 38
Tunkhannock 37, Minisink Valley, N.Y. 27
Union 49, Cameron County 42
Villa Maria 43, Gloucester Catholic, N.J. 26
Waynesburg Central 46, Carmichaels 23
West Chester East 54, Lower Merion 38
West Chester Rustin 65, Perkiomen Valley 55
West Middlesex 86, Meadville 43
Winchester Thurston 41, Mount Pleasant 14
Wissahickon 34, Downingtown West 33
Wyoming Seminary 50, Delaware Valley 33
Annville-Cleona Tournament=
Annville-Cleona 65, Octorara 32
Littlestown 51, Tulpehocken 36
Apollo-Ridge Tournament=
Apollo-Ridge 63, Leechburg 16
Saltsburg 77, Highlands 27
Bentworth Tournament=
Bentworth 53, Mapletown 22
California 43, Ringgold 22
Berwick Tournament=
Notre Dame-Green Pond 59, Crestwood 32
Bethel Park Tournament=
Bethel Park 69, Ambridge 21
Seton-LaSalle 66, Brashear 35
Boo Williams=
Gold=
Neumann-Goretti 65, Good Counsel, Md. 52
Boyertown Tournament=
Delone 52, Pennridge 44
Villa Joseph Marie 62, Boyertown 58
Brookville Tournament=
Brockway 41, Dubois Central Catholic 35
Dubois 59, Brookville 44
C.J. Betters Tournament=
Beaver Area 69, Aliquippa 31
Central Valley 65, Quigley Catholic 29
Cambria Heights Tournament=
Cambria Heights 80, Purchase Line 47
Greater Johnstown 51, Northern Cambria 13
Central Cambria Tournament=
United 51, Everett 47
Central York Tournament=
York Catholic 41, Cedar Cliff 39
Claysburg-Kimmel Tournament=
Bedford 50, St. Joseph’s Catholic 32
Claysburg-Kimmel 61, Chestnut Ridge 28
Conneaut Tournament=
Cochranton 59, Greenville 54
Conneaut Area 46, Reynolds 25
Conwell Egan Tournament=
Conwell Egan 41, Philadelphia Academy Charter 14
Harry S. Truman 50, Antietam 46
Corry Tournament=
Championship=
Seneca 56, Youngsville 26
Consolation=
Corry 38, Iroquois 33
Cranberry Tournament=
First Place=
Harbor Creek 49, Cranberry 26
Third Place=
Keystone 43, Franklin 28
East Allegheny Tournament=
Steel Valley def. Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep, forfeit
Westinghouse 44, East Allegheny 35
Easton Area Tournament=
Bethlehem Freedom 42, Easton 31
Nazareth Area 55, Phillipsburg, N.J. 9
Elizabeth Forward Tournament=
South Park 64, Elizabeth Forward 41
Elk County Tournament=
Ridgway 32, Elk County Catholic 30
St. Marys 49, Johnsonburg 10
Ellwood City Riverside Tournament=
Chartiers-Houston 45, Northgate 19
Montour 55, Keystone Oaks 32
Seneca Valley 62, Hopewell 29
Garnet Valley Tournament=
Garnet Valley 52, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 3
Great Valley 49, Central Bucks South 37
Greater Latrobe Tournament=
Hollidaysburg 57, Greater Latrobe 49
Indiana 49, Connellsville 16
Hampton Tournament=
North Hills 52, Neshannock 25
Upper St. Clair 39, Hampton 33
Consolation=
Upper St. Clair 39, Hampton 33
Hanover Tournament=
Hanover 43, York Country Day 29
Hershey Tournament=
Gettysburg 59, Lampeter-Strasburg 44
Huntingdon Tournament=
Juniata Valley 70, Southern Huntingdon 30
Jenkintown Tournament=
Jenkintown 48, Bensalem 44
Kane Tournament=
Kane Area 54, Eisenhower 30
North Clarion 49, Clarion 36
Lancaster Catholic Tournament=
Central Bucks West 67, Red Land 27
Lancaster Catholic 66, Ephrata 40
Lansdale Catholic Tournament=
Championship=
Lansdale Catholic 66, Council Rock South 57
Consolation=
Agnes Irwin 49, Norristown 45
Laurel Highlands Tournament=
Albert Gallatin 50, Washington 32
South Allegheny 57, Uniontown 50
Vincentian Academy 49, Laurel Highlands 19
Lebanon Tournament=
Northern Lebanon 45, New Oxford 27
Lower Dauphin Tournament=
Cedar Crest 64, Waynesboro 16
McGuffey Tournament=
Burgettstown Ms/hs 49, Avella 47
McGuffey 36, Fort Cherry 28
New Castle Tournament=
Armstrong 62, Beaver Falls 28
New Castle 50, Union 21
North Penn-Mansfield Tournament=
North Penn-Mansfield 53, Northern Potter 27
South Williamsport 49, Jersey Shore 28
North Star Tournament=
Windber 46, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 41
Pocono Mountain West Tournament=
Jim Thorpe 55, Pocono Mountain West 46
Pottsville Tournament=
Abington Heights 44, Pottsville 19
Punxsutawney Tournament=
Hazleton Area 70, Marion Center 40
Punxsutawney 58, Moniteau 32
Richland Tournament=
Homer-Center 64, Conemaugh Valley 27
Ridley Tournament=
Oxford 52, Phoenixville 44
Ridley 63, Sun Valley 23
Scholastic Play By Play Classic=
Archbishop Carroll 45, Neshaminy 28
North Penn 51, Unionville 34
Shamokin Tournament=
Southern Columbia 44, Lourdes Regional 22
Sharon Tournament=
Maplewood 60, Sharon 34
Warren 60, Farrell 50
Consolation=
Warren 60, Farrell 50
Solanco Tournament=
Red Lion 40, Penn Manor 30
Solanco 34, Conestoga Valley 28
St. Joseph Tournament=
Deer Lakes 43, Riverview 39
South Side 52, St. Joseph 16
State College Tournament=
Hempfield 56, Kiski Area 27
Susquehanna Tournament=
Susquehanna 60, Montrose 32
Tamaqua Tournament=
Northeastern 61, Columbia 33
The Ellis Tournament=
Eden Christian 53, Sto-Rox 44
Ellis School 69, Propel Braddock Hills 7
War Memorial Tournament=
Bishop Guilfoyle 66, Portage Area 53
Bishop McCort 51, Westmont Hilltop 42
Weatherly Tournament=
Faith Christian Academy 51, Weatherly 26
West Branch Tournament=
Bald Eagle Area 48, West Branch 36
Harmony 45, Philipsburg-Osceola 36
West Shamokin Tournament=
Freeport 68, Redbank Valley 59
West Shamokin 62, Ligonier Valley 15
Williams Valley Tournament=
Tri-Valley 37, Millersburg 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Huntingdon vs. Mount Union, ccd.
