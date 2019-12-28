BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abraham Lincoln 62, Upper Darby 43

Allentown Allen 64, Springfield Delco 55

Athens 72, Sayre Area 57

Baldwin 63, Oakland Southern, Md. 51

Beaver Area 82, Rochester 46

Beaver County Christian 68, Commodore Perry 55

Berks Catholic 68, Mount St. Joseph 30

Bethlehem Center 75, Mapletown 40

Bloomsburg 53, Millville 31

Blue Mountain 48, Pleasant Valley 36

Bonner-Prendergast 82, Dulaney, Md. 75

Bristol 47, South Hunterdon, N.J. 38

Brunswick, Ohio 100, Erie First Christian Academy 52

California 44, West Greene 42

Cedar Crest 51, Oxford 38

Central Bucks East 75, Grant Co., Ky. 67

Central Columbia 69, Shikellamy 46

Christopher Dock 66, Dobbins 36

Clarion 52, Bald Eagle Area 49

Clearfield 63, Purchase Line 54

Conneaut Area 70, Cochranton 49

Crestwood 42, Holy Redeemer 26

Delaware Valley 53, Minisink Valley, N.Y. 52

East Stroudsburg North 69, Wyoming Area 59

Elwood City Riverside 50, Sharpsville 46

Erie McDowell 57, Steward School, Va. 42

Exeter 71, Lancaster Mennonite 46

Fox Chapel 45, Shady Side Academy 30

Germantown Friends 60, Priory, Calif. 37

Hazleton Area 84, Mount Carmel 55

Hickory 71, Constitution 67

Hill Freedman 67, Benjamin Franklin 65

Kane Area 40, Smethport 35

Keystone Oaks 74, Carrick 60

King’s Way Christian School, Wash. 59, Conestoga 56

Kutztown 82, Christian School of York 40

La Salle 77, Fairmont Heights, Md. 66

Lakeland 57, Carbondale 32

Lebanon 69, Emmaus 61

Lewisburg 57, Wellsboro 44

Ligonier Valley 83, Harmony 38

Lyndhurst Brush, Ohio 71, Kennedy Catholic 36

Marian Catholic 62, Panther Valley 60

Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 63, McConnellsburg 45

Moon 62, Brashear 52

Mount Calvary 54, Antietam 51

Mount Lebanon 67, Miami Palmetto, Fla. 60

North Allegheny 56, Altoona 51

North Allegheny 58, Gateway 52

North Penn-Mansfield 56, Edison 48

Northeast Bradford 58, Benton 30

Northern Potter 52, Jasper-Troupsberg, N.Y. 36

Northwestern Lehigh 47, Hamburg 29

Norwin 58, McKeesport 53

Oil City 48, Girard 29

Olney Charter 58, Phil-Montgomery Christian 34

Palumbo 73, Atlantic City, N.J. 66

Penn Charter 78, Plum 60

Penn Wood 53, Abraham Lincoln 40

Penn-Trafford 56, Franklin Regional 48

Penncrest 59, String Theory Schools 37

Pennsbury 51, High School of the Future 40

Philipsburg-Osceola 76, Curwensville 34

Pittsburgh Obama 67, Laurel 56

Pittston Area 64, Hanover Area 54

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 84, Manning, S.C. 70

Pottsville Nativity 57, Mahanoy Area 51

Punxsutawney 52, Marion Center 44

Radnor 46, Conwell Egan 24

SLA Beeber 58, Paul Robeson 39

Scranton Holy Cross 61, Scranton 58

Seneca Valley 51, Bainbridge, Wash. 45

Shade 56, Everett 38

Shenango 66, Elizabeth Forward 55

Snyder, N.J. 71, Frankford 54

Souderton 54, Neshaminy 49

South Allegheny 55, West Mifflin 33

South Side 52, New Brighton 50

Strath Haven 65, Lancaster McCaskey 64

Thomas Jefferson 63, Seton-LaSalle 61

Trenton Catholic, N.J. 67, Solebury 60

Tunkhannock 58, Nanticoke Area 52

Tyrone 75, Bellwood-Antis 52

Valley View 39, Mid Valley 32

Vincentian Academy 74, Highlands Christian, Fla. 62

Westinghouse 51, Western Beaver 49

William Tennent 61, New Hope-Solebury 52

Wyoming Seminary 66, Pocono Mountain West 57

Wyomissing 53, Lancaster Country Day 38

Youngsville 53, Sheffield 33

Allentown Central Catholic Tournament=

Springside Chestnut Hill 79, W.T. Woodson, Va. 64

Apollo-Ridge Tournament=

Apollo-Ridge 65, Saltsburg 46

Leechburg 66, Riverview 55

Avella Tournament=

Avonworth 85, Brownsville 50

Burgettstown 62, Avella 59

Chartiers-Houston 63, Propel Montour High School 25

McGuffey 63, Fort Cherry 28

Benedictine Capital City Classic=

Miller School, Va. 76, Archbishop Ryan 73, OT

Bentworth Tournament=

Eden Christian 45, Jefferson-Morgan 34

Propel Braddock Hills 63, Bentworth 18

Berkeley Springs Tournament=

Southern Fulton 59, Oakland Southern, Md. 48

Bethel Park Tournament=

Bethel Park 97, Sto-Rox 57

Worthington Kilbourne, Ohio 74, Shaler 56

Boyertown Tournament=

Boyertown 52, Avon Grove 27

Governor Mifflin 63, Pennridge 55

C.J. Betters Tournament=

Aliquippa 60, Central Valley 48

Highlands 65, Montour 57

Lincoln Park Charter 74, Butler 60

Pine-Richland 76, Beaver Falls 46

Cambria Heights Tournament=

Cambria Heights 65, Moshannon Valley 37

Northern Cambria 59, Glendale 41

Camp Hill Tournament=

Camp Hill 85, Hanover 37

Charleroi Tournament=

Belle Vernon 69, Charleroi 66

Clairton 55, Yough 51

Ringgold 69, Southmoreland 50

Claysburg-Kimmel Tournament=

Bedford 62, Forbes Road 13

Chestnut Ridge 66, Claysburg-Kimmel 44

Dubois Area Tournament=

Brookville 57, Brockway 39

Dubois 56, Dubois Central Catholic 38

East Pennsboro Tournament=

Cedar Cliff 74, Greencastle Antrim 48

East Pennsboro 77, Donegal 61

Easton Area Tournament=

Easton 65, Bangor 38

Elk County Tournament=

Elk County Catholic 46, St. Marys 41

Ridgway 34, Johnsonburg 27

Fleetwood Tournament=

Fleetwood 67, Pequea Valley 45

Upper Perkiomen 54, Brandywine Heights 49

Franklin Tournament=

Rocky Grove 142, Franklin 59

Titusville 75, Lakeview 60

Freeport Tournament=

Knoch 62, Kiski Area 46

Mercyhurst Prep 77, Freeport 71

Garnet Valley Tournament=

Bishop Shanahan 88, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 31

Garnet Valley 69, Hatboro-Horsham 32

Gettysburg Tournament=

Championship=

Gettysburg 60, Chambersburg 56

Great Valley Tournament=

Upper Dublin 62, West Chester Henderson 55

Greensburg Salem Tournament=

Bishop Guilfoyle 55, Hempfield Area 53

Connellsville 60, Washington 53

Greensburg Salem 72, Greensburg Central Catholic 55

Laurel Highlands 71, Mount Pleasant 61

Hampton Tournament=

Chartiers Valley 74, Grove City 39

North Hills 63, Hampton 57

Harbor Creek Tournament=

Berea-Midpark, Ohio 64, South Park 61, OT

Harbor Creek 59, Seneca 37

Hempfield Tournament=

Central York 55, West Lawn Wilson 48

Lower Merion 61, Hempfield 45

Holy Ghost Tournament=

Central Bucks South 55, Bartram 52

Holy Ghost Prep 66, Harry S. Truman 45

Hughesville Tournament=

Hughesville 54, Wyalusing 44

Jersey Shore 54, Sullivan County 43

Huntingdon Tournament=

Huntingdon 73, Mount Union 26

Southern Huntingdon 69, Juniata Valley 44

Jeannette Tournament=

Indiana 62, Serra Catholic 54, OT

Jeannette 50, Valley 38

Jenkintown Tournament=

Lower Moreland 51, Jenkintown 36

Upper Moreland 55, Calvary Christian 41

Maplewood Tournament=

Fort Leboeuf 55, Maplewood 43

General McLane 75, Northwestern 36

Marple Newton Tournament=

Marple Newtown 65, Masterman 23

Mechanicsburg Tournament=

Cumberland Valley 52, Cocalico 31

Mechanicsburg 60, Boiling Springs 52

Mercer Tournament=

Ambridge 64, Ellwood City 55

Mercer 51, Moniteau 45

Middletown Tournament=

Elizabethtown 65, Northern York 63

Middletown 57, Lampeter-Strasburg 36

Neshannock Tournament=

Neshannock 55, Greenville 52

Union 51, Wilmington 49

New Castle Tournament=

Allderdice 61, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 60

New Castle 63, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 49

New Oxford Tournament=

New Oxford 78, Bermudian Springs 28

Waynesboro 60, Dover 56

North Penn-Liberty Tournament=

Muncy 60, Williamson 51

North Penn/Liberty 86, Galeton 17

North Star Tournament=

United 60, Tussey Mountain 53

Northern Lebanon Tournament=

Littlestown 82, Tulpehocken 53

Northern Lehigh Tournament=

Championship=

Palmerton 55, Northern Lehigh 41

Consolation=

Lehighton 47, Jim Thorpe 37

Northgate Tournament=

Brentwood 62, Perry Traditional Academy 57

Carlynton 64, Northgate 61

Hopewell 59, Quigley Catholic 48

Penns Valley Tournament=

Mifflinburg 51, Juniata 47

Penns Valley 41, Bellefonte 38

Perkiomen Valley Tournament=

Methacton 67, Wissahickon 40

Perkiomen Valley 46, North Penn 43

Peters Township Tournament=

Peters Township 31, South Fayette 13

Upper St. Clair 79, Monessen 31

Portage Tournament=

Portage Area 84, Northern Bedford 52

Reading Tournament=

Downingtown East 70, Central Dauphin 67

Reading 55, Steelton-Highspire 50

Redbank Valley Tournament=

Allegheny-Clarion Valley 56, North Clarion 54

Redbank Valley 62, Forest Area 44

Richland Tournament=

Derry 74, Homer-Center 68

Richland 70, Blairsville 38

Ridley Tournament=

Martin Luther King 54, South Philadelphia 41

Salisbury Tournament=

Northampton 82, Quakertown 55

Saucon Valley 46, Salisbury 38

Scholastic Play By Play Classic=

Archbishop Carroll 66, Abington 54

Cardinal O’Hara 66, Haverford School 52

Haverford 54, Philadelphia West Catholic 39

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 56, Imhotep Charter 51

Rutgers Prep, N.J. 93, Malvern Prep 83

Unionville 67, Friends Central 54

Shamokin Tournament=

North Schuylkill 60, Southern Columbia 34

Shamokin 74, Lourdes Regional 44

Sharon Tournament=

Fairview 62, Warren Howland, Ohio 46

Sharon 72, West Middlesex 39

Shippensburg Tournament=

Shippensburg 68, Delone 35

Susquehanna Township 81, Octorara 76

Slam Dunk to the Beach Tournament=

First Love Christian 44, Hudson Catholic, N.J. 33

Solanco Tournament=

Conestoga Valley 43, Solanco 42

Penn Manor 59, Manheim Central 47

St. Joseph Tournament=

Springdale 79, St. Joseph 53

Winchester Thurston 86, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 63

State College Tournament=

Manheim Township 53, Freire Charter 37

State College 69, Berwick 53

Sun Valley Tournament=

Championship=

Academy Park 61, Sun Valley 56

Susquehanna Tournament=

Elk Lake 57, Blue Ridge 39

Susquehanna 56, Montrose 37

Taylor Riverside Tournament=

Riverside 60, Lackawanna Trail 36

West Scranton 71, Stroudsburg 66

Trinity Area Tournament=

Canon-McMillan 52, Blackhawk 51

Trinity 74, Albert Gallatin 60

Twin Valley Tournament=

Pottsgrove 69, High Point 52

Twin Valley 51, Lancaster Christian 43, OT

Union Tournament=

Reynolds 60, Union 55

Saegertown 53, Venango 34

War Memorial Tournament=

Forest Hills 55, Ferndale 47

Greater Johnstown 60, Conemaugh Township 43

Westmont Hilltop 65, Bishop McCort 60

Warwick Tournament=

Lancaster Catholic 56, Garden Spot 34

West Shamokin Tournament=

Clarion-Limestone 84, Karns City 65

West Shamokin 57, Burrell 35

West Shore Christian Tournament=

Lebanon Catholic 54, West Shore 49

Lititz Christian 55, Harrisburg Academy 44

West York Tournament=

Northeastern 64, Conrad Weiser 41

West York 61, Ephrata 42

Whitehall Tournament=

North Hunterdon, N.J. 77, Allentown Dieruff 68

Williams Valley Tournament=

Millersburg 48, Tri-Valley 44

Williamsport Tournament=

Williamsport 66, Prep Charter 57

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Gallatin 50, Washington, W.Va. 32

Allentown Central Catholic 51, Southern Lehigh 35

Athens 50, Sayre Area 26

Avonworth 36, Shady Side Academy 21

Belle Vernon 57, Derry 45

Bermudian Springs 52, Boiling Springs 26

Beverly Ft. Frye, Ohio 58, Carlynton 21

Bishop Canevin 39, Greensburg Salem 33

Burrell 59, Jeannette 54

Butler 62, West Allegheny 17

Camden Catholic, N.J. 41, Central Bucks East 34

Canton 39, Galeton 29

Cardinal O’Hara 55, Episcopal Academy 25

Chartiers Valley 86, St. John’s Catholic Prep, Md. 52

Clairton 57, Yough 15

Clarion-Limestone 56, Sheffield, Tenn. 13

Clearfield 49, Curwensville 16

Danville 50, Northwest Area 27

Dunmore 63, Scranton 26

Erie 54, Hickory 44

Exeter 45, Gates Mills Hawken, Ohio 43

Fairview 64, Union City 17

Forest Hills 55, Pine-Richland 39

Fox Chapel 52, Knoch 29

Frazier 64, Propel Montour High School 16

Grove City 56, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 26

Holy Redeemer 68, Albany, N.Y. 63

Hughesville 64, Line Mountain 39

Karns City 38, Wilmington 26

Kennedy Catholic 75, Ellwood City 44

Lakeview 60, Titusville 27

Loyalsock 56, Lake-Lehman 42

Mars 43, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 36

Mercer 73, Imani Christian Academy 34

Methacton 51, Archbishop Ryan 33

Mohawk 83, Greensburg Central Catholic 43

Mount Lebanon 57, Hilliard Davidson, Ohio 46

Muhlenberg 50, Pottsville Nativity 41

North Allegheny 62, Altoona 56

Northwestern Lehigh 59, Hamburg 23

Norwin 56, McKeesport 51

Penn Charter 57, University, N.J. 52

Penn Wood 53, Abraham Lincoln 40

Penn-Trafford 53, Franklin Regional 34

Peters Township 43, Erie McDowell 36

Philadelphia West Catholic 74, Abington Friends 41

Pickett County, Tenn. 66, Northwestern 31

Pittsburgh North Catholic 51, Penn Hills 41

Rochester 52, Laurel 49

Saegertown 63, North East 40

Scranton Prep 67, Scranton Holy Cross 37

Shaler 41, Pittsburgh Obama 19

Sharpsville 67, Oil City 36

South Fayette 79, Bayside, Fla. 20

South Hunterdon, N.J. 64, Bristol 37

Springdale 36, Valley 33

St. Basil 40, Roland Park Country, Md. 32

Sullivan County 40, Mifflinburg 38

Tunkhannock 37, Minisink Valley, N.Y. 27

Union 49, Cameron County 42

Villa Maria 43, Gloucester Catholic, N.J. 26

Waynesburg Central 46, Carmichaels 23

West Chester East 54, Lower Merion 38

West Chester Rustin 65, Perkiomen Valley 55

West Middlesex 86, Meadville 43

Winchester Thurston 41, Mount Pleasant 14

Wissahickon 34, Downingtown West 33

Wyoming Seminary 50, Delaware Valley 33

Annville-Cleona Tournament=

Annville-Cleona 65, Octorara 32

Littlestown 51, Tulpehocken 36

Apollo-Ridge Tournament=

Apollo-Ridge 63, Leechburg 16

Saltsburg 77, Highlands 27

Bentworth Tournament=

Bentworth 53, Mapletown 22

California 43, Ringgold 22

Berwick Tournament=

Notre Dame-Green Pond 59, Crestwood 32

Bethel Park Tournament=

Bethel Park 69, Ambridge 21

Seton-LaSalle 66, Brashear 35

Boo Williams=

Gold=

Neumann-Goretti 65, Good Counsel, Md. 52

Boyertown Tournament=

Delone 52, Pennridge 44

Villa Joseph Marie 62, Boyertown 58

Brookville Tournament=

Brockway 41, Dubois Central Catholic 35

Dubois 59, Brookville 44

C.J. Betters Tournament=

Beaver Area 69, Aliquippa 31

Central Valley 65, Quigley Catholic 29

Cambria Heights Tournament=

Cambria Heights 80, Purchase Line 47

Greater Johnstown 51, Northern Cambria 13

Central Cambria Tournament=

United 51, Everett 47

Central York Tournament=

York Catholic 41, Cedar Cliff 39

Claysburg-Kimmel Tournament=

Bedford 50, St. Joseph’s Catholic 32

Claysburg-Kimmel 61, Chestnut Ridge 28

Conneaut Tournament=

Cochranton 59, Greenville 54

Conneaut Area 46, Reynolds 25

Conwell Egan Tournament=

Conwell Egan 41, Philadelphia Academy Charter 14

Harry S. Truman 50, Antietam 46

Corry Tournament=

Championship=

Seneca 56, Youngsville 26

Consolation=

Corry 38, Iroquois 33

Cranberry Tournament=

First Place=

Harbor Creek 49, Cranberry 26

Third Place=

Keystone 43, Franklin 28

East Allegheny Tournament=

Steel Valley def. Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep, forfeit

Westinghouse 44, East Allegheny 35

Easton Area Tournament=

Bethlehem Freedom 42, Easton 31

Nazareth Area 55, Phillipsburg, N.J. 9

Elizabeth Forward Tournament=

South Park 64, Elizabeth Forward 41

Elk County Tournament=

Ridgway 32, Elk County Catholic 30

St. Marys 49, Johnsonburg 10

Ellwood City Riverside Tournament=

Chartiers-Houston 45, Northgate 19

Montour 55, Keystone Oaks 32

Seneca Valley 62, Hopewell 29

Garnet Valley Tournament=

Garnet Valley 52, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 3

Great Valley 49, Central Bucks South 37

Greater Latrobe Tournament=

Hollidaysburg 57, Greater Latrobe 49

Indiana 49, Connellsville 16

Hampton Tournament=

North Hills 52, Neshannock 25

Upper St. Clair 39, Hampton 33

Hanover Tournament=

Hanover 43, York Country Day 29

Hershey Tournament=

Gettysburg 59, Lampeter-Strasburg 44

Huntingdon Tournament=

Juniata Valley 70, Southern Huntingdon 30

Jenkintown Tournament=

Jenkintown 48, Bensalem 44

Kane Tournament=

Kane Area 54, Eisenhower 30

North Clarion 49, Clarion 36

Lancaster Catholic Tournament=

Central Bucks West 67, Red Land 27

Lancaster Catholic 66, Ephrata 40

Lansdale Catholic Tournament=

Championship=

Lansdale Catholic 66, Council Rock South 57

Consolation=

Agnes Irwin 49, Norristown 45

Laurel Highlands Tournament=

Albert Gallatin 50, Washington 32

South Allegheny 57, Uniontown 50

Vincentian Academy 49, Laurel Highlands 19

Lebanon Tournament=

Northern Lebanon 45, New Oxford 27

Lower Dauphin Tournament=

Cedar Crest 64, Waynesboro 16

McGuffey Tournament=

Burgettstown Ms/hs 49, Avella 47

McGuffey 36, Fort Cherry 28

New Castle Tournament=

Armstrong 62, Beaver Falls 28

New Castle 50, Union 21

North Penn-Mansfield Tournament=

North Penn-Mansfield 53, Northern Potter 27

South Williamsport 49, Jersey Shore 28

North Star Tournament=

Windber 46, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 41

Pocono Mountain West Tournament=

Jim Thorpe 55, Pocono Mountain West 46

Pottsville Tournament=

Abington Heights 44, Pottsville 19

Punxsutawney Tournament=

Hazleton Area 70, Marion Center 40

Punxsutawney 58, Moniteau 32

Richland Tournament=

Homer-Center 64, Conemaugh Valley 27

Ridley Tournament=

Oxford 52, Phoenixville 44

Ridley 63, Sun Valley 23

Scholastic Play By Play Classic=

Archbishop Carroll 45, Neshaminy 28

North Penn 51, Unionville 34

Shamokin Tournament=

Southern Columbia 44, Lourdes Regional 22

Sharon Tournament=

Maplewood 60, Sharon 34

Warren 60, Farrell 50

Consolation=

Warren 60, Farrell 50

Solanco Tournament=

Red Lion 40, Penn Manor 30

Solanco 34, Conestoga Valley 28

St. Joseph Tournament=

Deer Lakes 43, Riverview 39

South Side 52, St. Joseph 16

State College Tournament=

Hempfield 56, Kiski Area 27

Susquehanna Tournament=

Susquehanna 60, Montrose 32

Tamaqua Tournament=

Northeastern 61, Columbia 33

The Ellis Tournament=

Eden Christian 53, Sto-Rox 44

Ellis School 69, Propel Braddock Hills 7

War Memorial Tournament=

Bishop Guilfoyle 66, Portage Area 53

Bishop McCort 51, Westmont Hilltop 42

Weatherly Tournament=

Faith Christian Academy 51, Weatherly 26

West Shamokin Tournament=

Freeport 68, Redbank Valley 59

West Shamokin 62, Ligonier Valley 15

Williams Valley Tournament=

Tri-Valley 37, Millersburg 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Huntingdon vs. Mount Union, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/