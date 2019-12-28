BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance 74, Mogadore Field 32

Andover Pymatuning Valley 60, Orwell Grand Valley 48

Apple Creek Waynedale 62, Smithville 44

Arlington 62, Continental 47

Atwater Waterloo 59, Beloit W. Branch 56

Avon Lake 76, Rocky River 66

Baltimore Liberty Union 67, Newark Licking Valley 59

Barberton 60, Norton 50

Batavia Clermont NE 69, Batavia 52

Beachwood 76, Cle. John Adams 58

Beavercreek 81, New Carlisle Tecumseh 48

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 74, N. Lewisburg Triad 58

Bellville Clear Fork 80, Marion Pleasant 46

Belmont Union Local 77, Rayland Buckeye 59

Beverly Ft. Frye 72, Belpre 53

Blanchester 104, Reading 67

Bluffton 67, Cory-Rawson 35

Bowling Green 54, McComb 30

Brookfield 57, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 52

Brookville 48, Union City Mississinawa Valley 38

Brunswick 100, Erie First Christian Academy, Pa. 52

Bryan 46, Defiance Tinora 32

Bucyrus Wynford 58, Sycamore Mohawk 44

Camden Preble Shawnee 53, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 48

Campbell Memorial 73, Vienna Mathews 66

Can. Cent. Cath. 58, Louisville Aquinas 40

Canfield S. Range 53, New Middletown Spring. 51

Carey 70, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 50

Carlisle 62, Day. Christian 59

Castalia Margaretta 56, Port Clinton 51

Chagrin Falls 64, Kirtland 42

Chillicothe 65, Chillicothe Zane Trace 49

Cin. Christian 60, Oxford Talawanda 30

Cin. Country Day 59, Seymour, Tenn. 38

Cin. Elder 71, Tol. Cent. Cath. 59

Cin. Finneytown 55, Bethel-Tate 26

Cin. La Salle 80, Kings Mills Kings 40

Cin. St. Xavier 42, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 40

Cin. West Clermont 43, Fairfield 35

Circleville Logan Elm 83, Ashville Teays Valley 79, OT

Cle. Benedictine 100, Cle. JFK 26

Cle. Glenville 83, Euclid 81

Cle. Hts. 71, Cle. St. Ignatius 50

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 72, Fairview, Ky. 39

Coldwater 55, Maria Stein Marion Local 52

Cols. Briggs 71, Cols. Centennial 60

Cols. Grandview Hts. 77, Cols. Cristo Rey 34

Cols. Ready 95, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 31

Creston Norwayne 59, Rittman 51

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 65, Massillon Tuslaw 42

Dalton 60, Jeromesville Hillsdale 50

Day. Stivers 72, Gahanna Cols. Academy 63

Delphos St. John’s 58, Convoy Crestview 37

Dublin Coffman 77, Pataskala Licking Hts. 52

E. Can. 52, Berlin Center Western Reserve 46

Fairview 83, Chagrin Falls Kenston 62

Findlay 63, Fremont Ross 34

Findlay Liberty-Benton 71, Lima Bath 52

Frankfort Adena 61, Greenfield McClain 48

Fremont St. Joseph 52, Sandusky St. Mary 49

Ft. Jennings 48, Lima Temple Christian 26

Ft. Loramie 55, Anna 41

Gallipolis Gallia 62, Ironton 48

Garrettsville Garfield 77, Mineral Ridge 63

Geneva 76, Painesville Riverside 67

Gibsonburg 47, Kansas Lakota 32

Greenwich S. Cent. 56, Collins Western Reserve 49

Grove City Cent. Crossing 52, Cols. Franklin Hts. 34

Hamilton 78, Springfield 70, OT

Hamilton Badin 50, Bellbrook 44

Hamilton New Miami 89, Cin. Riverview East 48

Heartland Christian 62, Columbiana Crestview 56

Heath 48, Cols. Patriot Prep 36

Hilliard Davidson 43, Hilliard Darby 37

Hudson 57, Streetsboro 53, OT

Hundred, W.Va. 58, St. Clairsville E. Richland Christian 32

Huron 59, Oak Harbor 57, OT

Ironton St. Joseph 77, Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 42

Jackson 52, Chillicothe Unioto 43

Jackson Center 46, Botkins 22

John Marshall, W.Va. 72, Lore City Buckeye Trail 65

Johnstown Northridge 43, Delaware Christian 36

Johnstown-Monroe 61, Rossford 59

Kalida 67, Van Wert Lincolnview 38

Kent Roosevelt 39, Ravenna 36

Lancaster 46, Cols. West 40

Lancaster Fairfield Union 52, Thornville Sheridan 48

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 70, Cols. Horizon Science 46

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 51, Dublin Jerome 46

Lexington 50, Mansfield Madison 28

Lorain 78, Cle. Hay 46

Loudonville 37, Sparta Highland 34

Loveland 65, Morrow Little Miami 51

Lowellville 64, Ravenna SE 59

Lucasville Valley 60, Portsmouth Clay 57

Lyndhurst Brush 71, Kennedy Catholic, Pa. 36

Macedonia Nordonia 93, Massillon Perry 81

Mansfield Sr. 57, Mt. Vernon 50

Marietta 70, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 68

Mason 62, Springboro 46

Massillon Jackson 52, Chillicothe Unioto 43

Mater Academy Charter, Fla. 54, Centerville 46

Maumee 59, Millbury Lake 52, OT

McArthur Vinton County 54, Southeastern 41

McDonald 92, Niles McKinley 55

Medina Highland 53, Medina Buckeye 45

Miamisburg 55, Middletown Fenwick 52, OT

Milton-Union 57, St. Paris Graham 49

Minster 61, Russia 47

Mogadore 72, Columbiana 65

Monroeville 62, Ashland Crestview 57

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 110, Bucyrus 40

Navarre Fairless 54, Orrville 32

New Albany 56, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 39

New Boston Glenwood 60, Racine Southern 47

New Bremen 63, DeGraff Riverside 45

New London 46, Plymouth 25

New Riegel 64, Lakeside Danbury 46

Newark 43, Cin. Oak Hills 32

Newark Cath. 65, Fairfield Christian 39

Norwalk 66, Vermilion 35

Norwalk St. Paul 39, Ashland Mapleton 18

Oak Hill 63, Ironton Rock Hill 58

Old Fort 58, Bloomdale Elmwood 48

Ontario 61, Galion 27

Ottoville 57, Van Wert 38

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 62, N. Olmsted 53

Peebles 70, Manchester 42

Pemberville Eastwood 57, Archbold 54, OT

Perrysburg 89, Westlake 36

Pettisville 44, Gorham Fayette 42

Pickerington N. 63, Cols. St. Charles 58

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 57, Arcanum 53

Point Pleasant, W.Va. 50, Bidwell River Valley 45

Reynoldsburg 79, Day. Ponitz Tech. 67

S. Point 69, S. Webster 53

Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 68, Portsmouth Notre Dame 41

Seaman N. Adams 57, W. Union 39

Shadyside 88, Bellaire 68

Sidney 80, Bellefontaine 48

Sidney Fairlawn 82, Houston 45

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 62, Spring. Cath. Cent. 53

Spring. Greenon 72, S. Charleston SE 58

Spring. Shawnee 49, Troy 46

St. Henry 67, Celina 54

St. Marys Memorial 51, New Knoxville 34

Steubenville 80, E. Liverpool 76

Struthers 83, Austintown Fitch 57

Sugar Grove Berne Union 59, Groveport Madison Christian 19

Swanton 48, Delta 26

Sylvania Southview 65, Tol. Maumee Valley 54

Tallmadge 56, Cols. Bexley 51

Thomas Worthington 71, Conner, Ky. 59

Tiffin Calvert 51, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 43

Tiffin Columbian 61, Bellevue 56

Tol. Ottawa Hills 56, Ottawa Lake Whiteford, Mich. 26

Tol. St. John’s 52, Tol. Whitmer 50

Upper Sandusky 81, Attica Seneca E. 54

Van Buren 50, Tontogany Otsego 49

Versailles 70, Casstown Miami E. 47

Waynesville 70, Legacy Christian 34

West Salem Northwestern 72, Doylestown Chippewa 55

Westerville Cent. 51, Dresden Tri-Valley 38

Westerville S. 63, Logan 46

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 55, Genoa Area 43

Willard 80, Milan Edison 39

Willoughby S. 86, Chesterland W. Geauga 73

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 59, Bridgeport 36

Wooster 70, Millersburg W. Holmes 52

Wooster Triway 80, Akr. Manchester 37

Worthington Christian 61, Westerville N. 51

Youngs. Boardman 49, Poland Seminary 36

Youngs. Chaney High School 67, Youngs. Mooney 58

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 52, Minerva 37

2019 Braggin Rights Classic=

E. Cle. Shaw 66, Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 39

Ayersville Holiday Tournament=

Defiance Ayersville 50, N. Baltimore 37

Tol. Christian 52, Leipsic 43

Bethel Park Tournament=

Worthington Kilbourne 74, Shaler, Pa. 56

BlueStar Invitational=

Cin. Moeller 53, Westlake, Ga. 29

Border Battle Holiday Tournament=

Ada 55, Waynesfield-Goshen 52, OT

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 54, Harrod Allen E. 32

Carespring Holiday Classic=

Highlands, Ky. 92, Cin. Clark Montessori 54

Christmas Tournament=

Wapakoneta 43, Greenville 33

Covenant Christian Tournament=

First Round=

Covenant Christian, Ind. 104, Grove City Christian 46

Third Place=

Traders Point Christian, Ind. 55, Grove City Christian 48

First Federal Holiday Showcase=

Berlin Hiland 58, Malvern 45

Harbor Creek Tournament=

Berea-Midpark 64, South Park, Pa. 61, OT

Henry County Classic=

Liberty Center 50, Holgate 49

Napoleon 60, Hamler Patrick Henry 46

Warsaw River View 63, Newcomerstown 44

Hudson Holiday Classic=

Canfield 61, Youngs. East 48

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 56, Coshocton 38

Wauseon 38, Paulding 37

Innisfree Hotels Beach Basketball Tournament=

Cin. McNicholas 55, Graves Co., Ky. 43

Kalivoda Showcase=

Chesapeake 68, Sarahsville Shenandoah 58

John Marshall, W.Va. 72, Lore City Buckeye Trail 65

Richmond Edison 71, Bowerston Conotton Valley 40

KSA Tournament=

Dover 71, Wilton, Conn. 53

Fordham Prep, N.Y. 70, Lewis Center Olentangy 56

Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic=

Cin. Aiken 80, Marion Co., Ky. 76

Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge=

Lou. St. Xavier, Ky. 77, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 49

Motor City Roundball Classic=

River Rouge, Mich. 57, Cin. Withrow 43

Tol. Rogers 43, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory, Mich. 32

Mountain Schoolboy Classic=

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 81, Johnson Central, Ky. 66

NEO Youth Elite Christmas Classic=

Cle. Rhodes 74, Massillon Jackson 54

Mantua Crestwood 65, Lima Perry 61

N. Royalton 73, Parma Padua 44

Richfield Revere 88, Gates Mills Hawken 59

Newark Holiday Tournament=

Cols. DeSales 66, Mentor Lake Cath. 58

North Central Holiday Tournament=

Rockford Parkway 64, Onsted, Mich. 60

North Central Tournament=

Fremont, Ind. 70, Pioneer N. Central 63

North West Ohio Holiday Classic=

Fostoria 88, Northwood 46

Northwest Ohio Holiday Classic=

Metamora Evergreen 84, Montpelier 36

Oregon Clay Holiday Tournament=

Tol. Bowsher 51, Twinsburg 47

Ripley HS Holiday Tournament=

Dayton, Ky. 68, Hillsboro Christian Academy 26

River City Classic=

Crooksville 68, Wood County Christian, W.Va. 36

Russ Gregg Holiday Classic=

Proctorville Fairland 50, Cols. Watterson 43

Whitehall-Yearling 56, Cols. Linden McKinley 51

Sharon Tournament=

Fairview, Pa. 62, Warren Howland 46

Stultz Pharmacy Holiday Classic=

Greenup Co., Ky. 68, Portsmouth W. 54

Tiger Roundball Classic=

Shaker Hts. 68, Pickerington Cent. 65

Waverly Holiday Classic=

Albany Alexander 51, Latham Western 41

Waverly 45, Piketon 33

Zaxby’s Holiday Tournament=

Cin. Walnut Hills 84, Fort Campbell, Ky. 34

