Dogs dash at agility trials in Zanesville recreational center

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – There were plenty of pups at the Fieldhouse Family Fitness Center

WHIZ was at the dog agility trials to see what it takes to get in on the competition.

Glenn Rawsky, President for the club and Trial Secretary says certifications for the American Kennel Club has become more relaxed. The certification is needed before registering for the trials.

“For these events we hold here, they’re American Kennel Club events, so a dog needs to be registered with the American Kennel Club. They do not have to be pure bred dogs these days. Mixed breed dogs can compete as well.”

Rawsky says there’s growing popularity for the sport.

“It’s become such a big sport. There’s hundreds and thousands of people in this area alone doing it. There were over a million runs, each one of these times a dog goes and runs the course is called a run. The last several years, there have been over a million runs a year in the United States.”

He says judging for the event is not about who finished the fastest.

“The perfection of your run is more important than the speed. The whole point is to go as fast as you can but also be as perfect as you can as well.”

The course used Saturday is just one option for agility trials.

“There’s different types of courses. The one behind us is called standard. So it has jumps, it has tunnels, the dog walk which is the big, long ramp. The A frame which looks like a tall, A shaped frame that they run over. The weave pulls which is like a style. All types of different things. “

Trials at the Fieldhouse will continue Sunday.