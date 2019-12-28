SUNDAY 12/28:

SUNDAY: Rain Likely. Thunder Possible. High 60°

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain Continues. Mild. Low 50°

MONDAY: Rain Ending. Cloudy. Falling Temperatures. Early High 51°

DISCUSSION:

A very soggy Sunday in store across SE Ohio, with steady rain likely across the region through most of the day. A rumble of thunder will be possible. Patchy fog will be possible during the early morning as well. Temperatures will still remain warm, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Steady, consistent rain will continue into the overnight, with mild temperatures. Lows will drop into the lower 50s.

Rain chances will begin to wane as we head into the new work week. Rain showers will become more scattered during the morning, and we will begin to dry out during the afternoon. Temperatures will be dropping through the majority of the day, as colder air returns to the region. Highs will be around 50 early on Monday morning.

Scattered snow showers will be possible on New Year’s Eve, with temperatures topping off around 40. New Year’s Day looks to be a dry and cold one, with highs around 40 once again.

A moderation in temperatures will take place as we end the week, with rain chances returning by Thursday night into Friday.

Have a Great Sunday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com