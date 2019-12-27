Pet of the week: Cleo the ‘mellow’ Rottweiler mix

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – If you take a look inside the Animal Shelter Society on Newark Road, there are a lot of four legged friends.

Dogs can be loud but Board Member and volunteer Nancy Geiger says one dog is a little more mellow. They call her Cleo.

“She’s almost 2-years-old, she’s female, she’s spayed, she was an owner surrender, unfortunately, due to the health of the owner. Nothing that Cleo did. From what we understand, Cleo has been an outside dog all her life. She’s been in a fenced-in yard and she has a dog house.”

Cleo is a large Rottweiler and Labrador mix. Geiger says she can be a little skittish if something scares her but with a lot of love and some patience, she would make the perfect family dog.

Because of her size, Cleo would best fit in with older children and the shelter says they’re unsure if she would get along with cats. However, they say she gets along with other dogs.

“She’s really — a very good dog. She’s very mellow. She loves to play — she just really loves to play. And you can see she’s a big dog. I don’t think — with her age — as young as it is — I don’t think there’d be a lot of problem as far as house training. You just have to have a little bit of patience and realize she’s never been an indoor dog.”

“I would say older adults, older children. Younger children I would hesitate just for the first few years just because she is so big.”

Cleo is sponsored by the shelter.

If you’d like to meet her, contact the society.