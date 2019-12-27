Montana looks to extend streak vs N. Arizona

Northern Arizona (6-3, 0-0) vs. Montana (4-7, 0-0)

Dahlberg Arena, Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Northern Arizona. In its last nine wins against the Lumberjacks, Montana has won by an average of 11 points. Northern Arizona’s last win in the series came on March 8, 2014, a 67-47 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Northern Arizona’s Cameron Shelton, Brooks DeBisschop and Ted McCree have collectively accounted for 42 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 55 percent of all Lumberjacks points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Sayeed Pridgett has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Montana field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 46 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Montana is 0-6 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 4-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

PERFECT WHEN: Northern Arizona is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least three opposing shots. The Lumberjacks are 1-3 this season when they block fewer than three shots.

FEWER TURNOVERS: Montana’s offense has turned the ball over 14.3 times per game this year, but is averaging 11.2 turnovers over its last five games.

