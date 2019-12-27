BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance 74, Mogadore Field 32
Andover Pymatuning Valley 60, Orwell Grand Valley 48
Apple Creek Waynedale 62, Smithville 44
Arlington 62, Continental 47
Atwater Waterloo 59, Beloit W. Branch 56
Avon Lake 76, Rocky River 66
Baltimore Liberty Union 67, Newark Licking Valley 59
Barberton 60, Norton 50
Batavia Clermont NE 69, Batavia 52
Beavercreek 81, New Carlisle Tecumseh 48
Bellville Clear Fork 80, Marion Pleasant 46
Belmont Union Local 77, Rayland Buckeye 59
Beverly Ft. Frye 72, Belpre 53
Blanchester 104, Reading 67
Bluffton 67, Cory-Rawson 35
Bowling Green 54, McComb 30
Brookfield 57, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 52
Brookville 48, Union City Mississinawa Valley 38
Brunswick 100, Erie First Christian Academy, Pa. 52
Bryan 46, Defiance Tinora 32
Bucyrus Wynford 58, Sycamore Mohawk 44
Camden Preble Shawnee 53, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 48
Campbell Memorial 73, Vienna Mathews 66
Can. Cent. Cath. 58, Louisville Aquinas 40
Canfield S. Range 53, New Middletown Spring. 51
Carey 70, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 50
Carlisle 62, Day. Christian 59
Castalia Margaretta 56, Port Clinton 51
Chagrin Falls 64, Kirtland 42
Chillicothe 65, Chillicothe Zane Trace 49
Cin. Christian 60, Oxford Talawanda 30
Cin. Country Day 59, Seymour, Tenn. 38
Cin. Elder 71, Tol. Cent. Cath. 59
Cin. Finneytown 55, Bethel-Tate 26
Cin. La Salle 80, Kings Mills Kings 40
Cin. West Clermont 43, Fairfield 35
Circleville Logan Elm 83, Ashville Teays Valley 79
Cle. Benedictine 100, Cle. JFK 26
Cle. Glenville 83, Euclid 81
Cle. Hts. 71, Cle. St. Ignatius 50
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 72, Fairview, Ky. 39
Coldwater 55, Maria Stein Marion Local 52
Cols. Briggs 71, Cols. Centennial 60
Cols. Ready 95, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 31
Covenant Christian, Ind. 104, Grove City Christian 46
Creston Norwayne 59, Rittman 51
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 65, Massillon Tuslaw 42
Dalton 60, Jeromesville Hillsdale 50
Day. Stivers 72, Gahanna Cols. Academy 63
Delphos St. John’s 58, Convoy Crestview 37
Dublin Coffman 77, Pataskala Licking Hts. 52
E. Can. 52, Berlin Center Western Reserve 46
Fairview 83, Chagrin Falls Kenston 62
Findlay 63, Fremont Ross 34
Findlay Liberty-Benton 71, Lima Bath 52
Frankfort Adena 61, Greenfield McClain 48
Fremont St. Joseph 52, Sandusky St. Mary 49
Ft. Jennings 48, Lima Temple Christian 26
Ft. Loramie 55, Anna 41
Gallipolis Gallia 62, Ironton 48
Garrettsville Garfield 77, Mineral Ridge 63
Geneva 76, Painesville Riverside 67
Gibsonburg 47, Kansas Lakota 32
Greenwich S. Cent. 56, Collins Western Reserve 49
Grove City Cent. Crossing 52, Cols. Franklin Hts. 34
Hamilton 78, Springfield 70, OT
Hamilton Badin 50, Bellbrook 44
Heartland Christian 62, Columbiana Crestview 56
Heath 48, Cols. Patriot Prep 36
Hilliard Davidson 43, Hilliard Darby 37
Hudson 57, Streetsboro 53, OT
Hundred, W.Va. 58, St. Clairsville E. Richland Christian 32
Huron 59, Oak Harbor 57, OT
Ironton St. Joseph 77, Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 42
Jackson 52, Chillicothe Unioto 43
Jackson Center 46, Anna 41
Jackson Center 46, Botkins 22
John Marshall, W.Va. 72, Lore City Buckeye Trail 65
Johnstown Northridge 43, Delaware Christian 36
Kalida 67, Van Wert Lincolnview 38
Kent Roosevelt 39, Ravenna 36
Lancaster 46, Cols. West 40
Lancaster Fairfield Union 52, Thornville Sheridan 48
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 70, Cols. Horizon Science 46
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 51, Dublin Jerome 46
Lexington 50, Mansfield Madison 28
Lorain 78, Cle. Hay 46
Loudonville 37, Sparta Highland 34
Loveland 65, Morrow Little Miami 51
Lowellville 64, Ravenna SE 59
Lucasville Valley 60, Portsmouth Clay 57
Lyndhurst Brush 71, Kennedy Catholic, Pa. 36
Macedonia Nordonia 93, Massillon Perry 81
Mansfield Sr. 57, Mt. Vernon 50
Marietta 70, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 68
Mason 62, Springboro 46
Massillon Jackson 52, Chillicothe Unioto 43
Mater Academy Charter, Fla. 54, Centerville 46
Maumee 59, Millbury Lake 52, OT
McArthur Vinton County 54, Southeastern 41
McDonald 92, Niles McKinley 55
Medina Highland 53, Medina Buckeye 45
Miamisburg 55, Middletown Fenwick 52, OT
Milton-Union 57, St. Paris Graham 49
Minster 61, Russia 47
Mogadore 72, Columbiana 65
Monroeville 62, Ashland Crestview 57
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 110, Bucyrus 40
Navarre Fairless 54, Orrville 32
New Albany 56, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 39
New Boston Glenwood 60, Racine Southern 47
New Bremen 63, DeGraff Riverside 45
New London 46, Plymouth 25
New Riegel 64, Lakeside Danbury 46
Newark Cath. 65, Fairfield Christian 39
Norwalk 66, Vermilion 35
Norwalk St. Paul 39, Ashland Mapleton 18
Oak Hill 63, Ironton Rock Hill 58
Old Fort 58, Bloomdale Elmwood 48
Ontario 61, Galion 27
Ottoville 57, Van Wert 38
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 62, N. Olmsted 53
Peebles 70, Manchester 42
Pemberville Eastwood 57, Archbold 54, OT
Perrysburg 89, Westlake 36
Pettisville 44, Gorham Fayette 42
Pickerington N. 63, Cols. St. Charles 58
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 57, Arcanum 53
Point Pleasant, W.Va. 50, Bidwell River Valley 45
Reynoldsburg 79, Day. Ponitz Tech. 67
S. Point 69, S. Webster 53
Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 68, Portsmouth Notre Dame 41
Shadyside 88, Bellaire 68
Sidney 80, Bellefontaine 48
Sidney Fairlawn 82, Houston 45
Spring. Emmanuel Christian 62, Spring. Cath. Cent. 53
Spring. Greenon 72, S. Charleston SE 58
Spring. Shawnee 49, Troy 46
St. Henry 67, Celina 54
St. Marys Memorial 51, New Knoxville 34
Steubenville 80, E. Liverpool 76
Struthers 83, Austintown Fitch 57
Sugar Grove Berne Union 59, Groveport Madison Christian 19
Swanton 48, Delta 26
Sylvania Southview 65, Tol. Maumee Valley 54
Tallmadge 56, Cols. Bexley 51
Thomas Worthington 71, Conner, Ky. 59
Tiffin Calvert 51, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 43
Tiffin Columbian 61, Bellevue 56
Tol. Ottawa Hills 56, Ottawa Lake Whiteford, Mich. 26
Tol. St. John’s 52, Tol. Whitmer 50
Upper Sandusky 81, Attica Seneca E. 54
Van Buren 50, Tontogany Otsego 49
Versailles 70, Casstown Miami E. 47
Waynesville 70, Legacy Christian 34
Westerville Cent. 51, Dresden Tri-Valley 38
Westerville S. 63, Logan 46
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 55, Genoa Area 43
Willard 80, Milan Edison 39
Willoughby S. 86, Chesterland W. Geauga 73
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 59, Bridgeport 36
Wooster 70, Millersburg W. Holmes 52
Wooster Triway 80, Akr. Manchester 37
Worthington Christian 61, Westerville N. 51
Youngs. Boardman 49, Poland Seminary 36
Youngs. Chaney High School 67, Youngs. Mooney 58
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 52, Minerva 37
Ayersville Holiday Tournament=
Defiance Ayersville 50, N. Baltimore 37
Tol. Christian 52, Leipsic 43
Bethel Park Tournament=
Worthington Kilbourne 74, Shaler, Pa. 56
BlueStar Invitational=
Cin. Moeller 53, Westlake, Ga. 29
Border Battle Holiday Tournament=
Ada 55, Waynesfield-Goshen 52, OT
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 54, Harrod Allen E. 32
Carespring Holiday Classic=
Highlands, Ky. 92, Cin. Clark Montessori 54
Christmas Tournament=
Wapakoneta 43, Greenville 33
Covenant Christian Tournament=
Third Place=
Traders Point Christian, Ind. 55, Grove City Christian 48
First Federal Holiday Showcase=
Berlin Hiland 58, Malvern 45
Harbor Creek Tournament=
Berea-Midpark 64, South Park, Pa. 61, OT
Henry County Classic=
Liberty Center 50, Holgate 49
Napoleon 60, Hamler Patrick Henry 46
Hudson Holiday Classic=
Canfield 61, Youngs. East 48
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 56, Coshocton 38
Wauseon 38, Paulding 37
Innisfree Hotels Beach Basketball Tournament=
Cin. McNicholas 55, Graves Co., Ky. 43
Kalivoda Showcase=
Chesapeake 68, Sarahsville Shenandoah 58
John Marshall, W.Va. 72, Lore City Buckeye Trail 65
Richmond Edison 71, Bowerston Conotton Valley 40
KSA Tournament=
Dover 71, Wilton, Conn. 53
Fordham Prep, N.Y. 70, Lewis Center Olentangy 56
Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge=
Lou. St. Xavier, Ky. 77, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 49
Motor City Roundball Classic=
River Rouge, Mich. 57, Cin. Withrow 43
Tol. Rogers 43, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory, Mich. 32
Mountain Schoolboy Classic=
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 81, Johnson Central, Ky. 66
NEO Youth Elite Christmas Classic=
Cle. Rhodes 74, Massillon Jackson 54
Mantua Crestwood 65, Lima Perry 61
N. Royalton 73, Parma Padua 44
Richfield Revere 88, Gates Mills Hawken 59
Newark Holiday Tournament=
Cols. DeSales 66, Mentor Lake Cath. 58
North Central Holiday Tournament=
Rockford Parkway 64, Onsted, Mich. 60
North Central Tournament=
Fremont, Ind. 70, Pioneer N. Central 63
Northwest Ohio Holiday Classic=
Fostoria 88, Northwood 46
Metamora Evergreen 84, Montpelier 36
Ripley HS Holiday Tournament=
Dayton, Ky. 68, Hillsboro Christian Academy 26
River City Classic=
Crooksville 68, Wood County Christian, W.Va. 36
Russ Gregg Holiday Classic=
Proctorville Fairland 50, Cols. Watterson 43
Whitehall-Yearling 56, Cols. Linden McKinley 51
Sharon Tournament=
Fairview, Pa. 62, Warren Howland 46
Stultz Pharmacy Holiday Classic=
Greenup Co., Ky. 68, Portsmouth W. 54
Tiger Roundball Classic=
Shaker Hts. 68, Pickerington Cent. 65
Waverly Holiday Classic=
Albany Alexander 51, Latham Western 41
Waverly 45, Piketon 33
