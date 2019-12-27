Former Zanesville City Councilman Dies

A 12 year member of Zanesville City Council has died. 62-year-old Robert Hutcheson passed away Friday at Cedar Hill Care Center. He was a council member from 1983 until 1995. Hutcheson was also a former past master of Roseville 566 Lodge 85, founding member of Sons of American Legion Post 1029 and a member of Muskingum County Executive Republican Club. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contributions be made to the Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home at 1271 Blue Avenue in Zanesville to defray the cost of the funeral expenses. Friends and family may call from 2:00 until 4:00 pm on Sunday December 29, 2019. A cremation will follow.

