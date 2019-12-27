Updated on Thursday, 26 December 2019 at 4:48 PM EST:

FRIDAY: Isolated rain showers possible during the morning, and then gradually tapering off during the early afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the morning and early afternoon will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 59°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the morning, becoming west at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Patchy fog possible during the overnight, especially towards sunrise. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the night. Lows around 32°. West winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming north around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the late afternoon. Patchy fog possible during the early morning. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 55°. North winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming southeast at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible throughout the evening and overnight, and then isolated rain showers possible towards sunrise. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the night. Lows around 41°. Breezy with southeast winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late evening and overnight.

SUNDAY: Isolated rain showers possible during the early morning, and then scattered rain showers possible during the late morning, and then widespread rain showers likely during the early afternoon, and then rain likely during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 61°. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

DISCUSSION:

Wow, certainly a warm day today across much of Ohio. Temperatures at KZZV are coming around 64°. This time of the year, when temperatures get this warm in Ohio, it generally means that something is on the way. The something is going to be a fairly strong low pressure system later this weekend and into the beginning of next week.

Right now on the weather map, a low pressure center is occluding over Thunder Bay, ON. Attached to this low pressure is a warm front and a cold front. The warm front has already lifted well to our north and can be found near Lake Huron, stretching all the way back to Buffalo, NY. To the west, the cold front can be found along a line from Lake Superior all the way down to Tulsa, OK. This cold front will be approaching our area as we head into the overnight hours. With the area of high pressure still located off to our east, there will likely be a light southerly breeze overnight. For this reason, I went ahead and bumped the overnight low temperature for our area to 43°. Likely, a few places may get lucky and briefly reach the upper-30s, but for the most part tonight will be a very mild evening. With this southerly breeze will come some added moisture, which we are already seeing producing some clouds across our area this afternoon. Likely, the low level moisture will continue to increase (unfortunately, I have to wait until around 7:00 PM for the next upper-air soundings to be taken), and that will probably result in a generally mostly cloudy sky during the overnight hours. In addition, some of the clouds could get a little heavy later tonight, and may try to drop a few rain drops out ahead of the cold front. For this reason, I went with a stray rain shower possible during the overnight. As the cold front approaches towards sunrise, isolated rain showers are looking like they will be developing in our area.

Most of these showers will likely be light rain showers, but nonetheless, we should be able to squeeze a tenth of an inch or so out of some of them. With the showers being isolated late tonight and Friday Morning, it is likely that at least a few places may not actually see any rain. I thought about going with “scattered” but opted against it just because of the short time frame these rain showers will be around (only about 6 or 7 hours)…that and the radar off to the west where that cold front is located is fairly quiet. However, with the lower level moisture being added here more so then over there, I do expect some rain showers to develop later on tonight.

The cold front will push through our area probably during the early afternoon (plus or minus an hour or two). This will likely mean that our high temperature for the day will happen during the early afternoon. For now, I have stuck with 59° for the high temperature for Friday. Because of the passing cold front, I do not expect tomorrow to be as warm as today, at least not for Zanesville. Given the extra cloud cover and the rain showers around the region, I do expect that some places may not even reach 59° for some (mostly in the northern counties).

An area of high pressure will quickly push through Friday Evening, and that will certainly diminish any lingering rain shower chances in our area. Yesterday, I went with “mostly clear skies” for Friday Night, but I have since adjusted it to “partly cloudy” for two reasons. First, I do not expect the cold front to be that far to our south…and our section of the front will likely temporarily stall out as the western portion of the front begins to move northwards. This would give us chance for some clouds to be around the region. Secondly, it is possible a little inversion could set up, which may result in the chances of some patchy fog Friday Night/early Saturday Morning. It is too early to tell if that fog would be as thick as the other day’s fog, but I do think some of it will likely be around. Fog is a bit tricky to forecast more than a day or so out because the simplest change in dew points on the ground and very low levels of the atmosphere can often result in the fog being an “overcast sky” instead, or not even developing. For this reason, I only nudged Friday Night’s low temperature down to 32°.

This high pressure, while small in area and fast in speed, is going to be decently strong. Originally yesterday I had the warm front moving through our area sometime during the afternoon. Because of the new indications that this high pressure might be just a touch stronger than I had originally expected, I think it will take a bit longer for our stalled out cold front to return back into our area. I went ahead and lowered Saturday’s high temperature to 55° to account for the likely increase in cloud cover, and the fact that the front will probably still be to our south during the peak-heating time frame. Given the position of the front and the fact that there will be some moisture filling into our area, I kept a 10% precipitation coverage probability in the forecast for Saturday Afternoon. Also, because of the slow down of the front, I pushed the rain event back about 6-12 hours, so I lowered Saturday Night’s precipitation coverage probability to 30% (isolated rain showers possible).

On Sunday, the high pressure will finally allow the warm front to move through our area. I am expecting that this will result in some breezy conditions for our area and also some decent rain. The amount of moisture this low pressure will have and be able to condense is starting to look even more interesting. Because of the way I do my forecasts, I only put “a half inch possible” for rainfall totals on Sunday. However, I am expecting that Sunday Night will also have some rainfall totals to add onto that. As for flooding chances, I think it is just a tad too early right now, but that is something I will be working on this evening, and if it looks possible then I may mention it during the 11 PM broadcast.

The low pressure will likely dip below 990 mbs on Sunday Night as it occludes over northern Minnesota/Wisconsin. The cold front will likely push through sometime late Sunday Night/early Monday morning. A secondary cold front looks to push through possibly Monday Afternoon. For now, I am keeping this secondary front as “weak” just because I do not see much of a wind change with it (but it is certainly a trough of low pressure nonetheless). Some of the rain showers lingering in our area may switch over to snow showers during the afternoon.

Upper levels are indicating that a closed upper level low will be in place across the northwestern Great Lakes Region. I am also seeing quite a few vorticity maximums swinging around it. Thus, I kept a chance for snow showers in the forecast for Monday Night (albeit a slight chance there), and then again for Tuesday as a local disturbance looks like it may want to pass through. I will look more into this again this evening as well.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

Connect with me:

Twitter: COMING SOON

Facebook: WHIZ Meteorologist Timmy Albertson

E-Mail: talbertson@whizmediagroup.com