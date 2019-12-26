Zanesville mayor discusses plans for upcoming year

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – With only a few days left of 2019 Mayor Don Mason is about to take office.

He sat down with whiz today to talk about his goals as mayor.

“My goal is to cooperate and work with the park district, County Commissioners, and governmental entities. So I’ve been having those kinds of meetings. Again, I want to have a cooperative spirit. I’ve met with various members of various — I’ll call them volunteer organizations, such as the Putnam — Friends of Putnam. My goal is to try to harness all the energy of all the different groups who’ve been operating independently and sometimes without cooperation of the city. And my goal is to — again — work cooperatively with them.”

Mason says he plans to uphold promises made during his campaign.

“In my campaign, I mentioned a lot of major projects and a lot of little projects. I intend to move forward on a broad front on all of them. I’ve been having meetings with the attorney general’s office and the Ohio EPA.”

Mason was sworn in on December 17 and will officially take office January 1. He previously ran for mayor in the 1980s.

Mason says that anyone with concerns or comments about what he should try to accomplish should contact his office.