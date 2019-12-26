Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arlington 50, Ottoville 43
Bellaire 57, Rayland Buckeye 28
Hammond Noll, Ind. 71, Day. Dunbar 56
Ottawa-Glandorf 52, Columbus Grove 45
Versailles 43, Anna 39
Northwest Signal Holiday Classic=
Hamler Patrick Henry 43, Holgate 19
Napoleon 50, Wauseon 36
St Joseph Holiday Tournament=
Belpre 60, St. Patrick, Ky. 42
Vicki Mauk Invitational=
Lima Sr. 48, Lima Cent. Cath. 27
Spencerville 42, Elida 35
