Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlington 50, Ottoville 43

Bellaire 57, Rayland Buckeye 28

Hammond Noll, Ind. 71, Day. Dunbar 56

Ottawa-Glandorf 52, Columbus Grove 45

Versailles 43, Anna 39

Northwest Signal Holiday Classic=

Hamler Patrick Henry 43, Holgate 19

Napoleon 50, Wauseon 36

St Joseph Holiday Tournament=

Belpre 60, St. Patrick, Ky. 42

Vicki Mauk Invitational=

Lima Sr. 48, Lima Cent. Cath. 27

Spencerville 42, Elida 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/