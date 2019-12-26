Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Mount Lebanon 46, Quaker Valley 29

Charleroi Tournament=

Southmoreland 67, Clairton 50

Gettysburg Tournament=

Chambersburg 74, South Western 41

North Pocono Tournament=

Wyoming Valley West 77, Old Forge 53

War Memorial Tournament=

Conemaugh Township 65, Penn Cambria 57

Forest Hills 64, Conemaugh Valley 59

Westmont Hilltop 83, Ferndale 35

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

MaST Charter 28, Cape May Tech, N.J. 24

Mount Lebanon 46, Quaker Valley 29

Spring Grove 66, Garden Spot 33

Honesdale Tournament=

Western Wayne 57, Forest City 13

Lansdale Catholic Tournament=

Lansdale Catholic 71, Agnes Irwin 33

North Pocono Tournament=

Old Forge 55, Wyoming Valley West 47

War Memorial Tournament=

Bishop Guilfoyle 47, Bishop McCort 40

Portage Area 47, Westmont Hilltop 36

