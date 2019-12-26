Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Mount Lebanon 46, Quaker Valley 29
Charleroi Tournament=
Southmoreland 67, Clairton 50
Gettysburg Tournament=
Chambersburg 74, South Western 41
North Pocono Tournament=
Wyoming Valley West 77, Old Forge 53
War Memorial Tournament=
Conemaugh Township 65, Penn Cambria 57
Forest Hills 64, Conemaugh Valley 59
Westmont Hilltop 83, Ferndale 35
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
MaST Charter 28, Cape May Tech, N.J. 24
Spring Grove 66, Garden Spot 33
Honesdale Tournament=
Western Wayne 57, Forest City 13
Lansdale Catholic Tournament=
Lansdale Catholic 71, Agnes Irwin 33
North Pocono Tournament=
Old Forge 55, Wyoming Valley West 47
War Memorial Tournament=
Bishop Guilfoyle 47, Bishop McCort 40
Portage Area 47, Westmont Hilltop 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/