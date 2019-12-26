Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Fairfield 63, Kutztown 48
Holy Redeemer 48, Pittston Area 47
Lincoln Leadership 64, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 61
Mount Lebanon 46, Quaker Valley 29
Philadelphia MC&S 72, Ocean City, N.J. 49
Charleroi Tournament=
Belle Vernon 66, Frazier 31
Charleroi 51, Yough 37
Southmoreland 67, Clairton 50
Gettysburg Tournament=
Chambersburg 74, South Western 41
Gettysburg 68, Red Land 36
Honesdale Tournament=
Honesdale 52, Western Wayne 49
Wallenpaupack 64, East Stroudsburg South 43
Jeannette Tournament=
Valley 57, Serra Catholic 54
North Pocono Tournament=
North Pocono 83, Pocono Mountain East 66
Wyoming Valley West 77, Old Forge 53
Northern Lehigh Rotary Tournament=
Northern Lehigh 50, Lehighton 48
Palmerton 52, Jim Thorpe 50
Sun Valley Tournament=
Academy Park 54, Strawberry Mansion 44
Sun Valley 58, The Christian Academy 56
War Memorial Tournament=
Conemaugh Township 65, Penn Cambria 57
Forest Hills 64, Conemaugh Valley 59
Greater Johnstown 66, Bishop McCort 61, OT
Westmont Hilltop 83, Ferndale 35
Warwick Tournament=
Spring Grove 66, Garden Spot 33
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Eastern York 49, Conrad Weiser 26
Lakeland 60, Carbondale 42
MaST Charter 28, Cape May Tech, N.J. 24
Spring Grove 66, Garden Spot 33
Valley View 59, Mid Valley 17
Williamsburg 62, Moshannon Valley 12
Columbia Montour Tournament=
Columbia-Montour 54, Immanuel Christian 6
Muncy 44, Shenandoah Valley 38
Corry Tournament=
Seneca 54, Iroquois 44
Youngsville 30, Corry 21
Cranberry Tournament=
Cranberry 33, Franklin 25
Harbor Creek 58, Keystone 54
Honesdale Tournament=
Honesdale 38, Wallenpaupack 22
Western Wayne 57, Forest City 13
Lansdale Catholic Tournament=
Council Rock South 31, Norristown 23
Lansdale Catholic 71, Agnes Irwin 33
North Pocono Tournament=
North Pocono 58, Pocono Mountain East 29
Old Forge 55, Wyoming Valley West 47
Taylor Riverside Tournament=
Riverside 72, Nanticoke Area 61
War Memorial Tournament=
Bishop Guilfoyle 47, Bishop McCort 40
Portage Area 47, Westmont Hilltop 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/