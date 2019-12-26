Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Fairfield 63, Kutztown 48

Holy Redeemer 48, Pittston Area 47

Lincoln Leadership 64, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 61

Mount Lebanon 46, Quaker Valley 29

Philadelphia MC&S 72, Ocean City, N.J. 49

Charleroi Tournament=

Belle Vernon 67, Frazier 31

Southmoreland 67, Clairton 50

Gettysburg Tournament=

Chambersburg 74, South Western 41

Gettysburg 68, Red Land 36

Honesdale Tournament=

Wallenpaupack 64, East Stroudsburg South 43

Jeannette Tournament=

Valley 57, Serra Catholic 54

North Pocono Tournament=

North Pocono 83, Pocono Mountain East 66

Wyoming Valley West 77, Old Forge 53

Northern Lehigh Rotary Tournament=

Palmerton 52, Jim Thorpe 50

Sun Valley Tournament=

Academy Park 54, Strawberry Mansion 44

Sun Valley 58, The Christian Academy 56

War Memorial Tournament=

Conemaugh Township 65, Penn Cambria 57

Forest Hills 64, Conemaugh Valley 59

Westmont Hilltop 83, Ferndale 35

Warwick Tournament=

Spring Grove 66, Garden Spot 33

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Lakeland 60, Carbondale 42

MaST Charter 28, Cape May Tech, N.J. 24

Mount Lebanon 46, Quaker Valley 29

Spring Grove 66, Garden Spot 33

Valley View 59, Mid Valley 17

Columbia Montour Tournament=

Muncy 44, Shenandoah Valley 38

Corry Tournament=

Seneca 54, Iroquois 44

Honesdale Tournament=

Honesdale 38, Wallenpaupack 22

Western Wayne 57, Forest City 13

Lansdale Catholic Tournament=

Council Rock South 31, Norristown 23

Lansdale Catholic 71, Agnes Irwin 33

North Pocono Tournament=

North Pocono 58, Pocono Mountain East 29

Old Forge 55, Wyoming Valley West 47

Taylor Riverside Tournament=

Riverside 72, Nanticoke Area 61

War Memorial Tournament=

Bishop Guilfoyle 47, Bishop McCort 40

Portage Area 47, Westmont Hilltop 36

