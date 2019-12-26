Mourinho’s Spurs beat Brighton in latest Boxing Day boost

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham and Jose Mourinho maintained their impressive Boxing Day records with a 2-1 victory over Brighton in the Premier League after a brilliant winning goal from Dele Alli.

The three points boost Spurs’ top-four prospects and continue an enviable record on Dec. 26 for both the club and Mourinho while manager at different Premier League teams. Tottenham is unbeaten in 14 games on this date and Mourinho has not lost in eight encounters.

Alli produced a first-time finish into the top corner on Thursday after Harry Kane had earlier canceled out Adam Webster’s opener. It was Alli’s fifth goal in eight games under Mourinho and it will have provided some comfort to the Portuguese, who revealed before the match that his Christmas Day had been ruined by his dog dying. Lucas Moura and Kane linked up with Christian Eriksen, the Dane’s inspired diagonal ball finding Serge Aurier for him to tee up Alli.

Kane’s equalizer continued a Boxing Day record of his own. He has now scored on this day in each of the last six years apart from 2016, when he did not play.

Brighton, which won the reverse fixture 3-0 in October, was the better side in the first half but has now gone three games without a win and must prepare for another lunchtime kickoff against Bournemouth in 48 hours.

Tottenham went in to the game after a 2-0 home defeat to Chelsea in a London derby marred by alleged racist abuse from the stands.

Spurs are back in action on Saturday at Norwich, and that’s much too soon for Mourinho.

“I cannot imagine that these boys can play in less than 48 hours,” Mourinho said after Thursday’s win. “It is a crime that they are going to play football again in 48 hours. It’s against every rule of physiology and biology.”

