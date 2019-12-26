Martial’s double helps Man United beat Newcastle 4-1

Sports
Associated Press0

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Anthony Martial’s double helped Manchester United come from behind to beat Newcastle 4-1 in the English Premier League on Thursday.

United was stunned when Matty Longstaff netted the opener for Newcastle.

Martial equalized in the 24th minute. Mason Greenwood’s strike and Marcus Rashford’s header sent United into the lead before halftime and Martial sealed the victory six minutes after the break.

United rose to seventh place, while Newcastle is 10th in the standings.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Arteta draws positives despite drawing first game in charge

Associated Press

Raiders-Broncos Preview Capsule

Associated Press

Jaguars hope to avoid another slow start vs Colts in finale

Associated Press