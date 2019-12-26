Lutete, UMass Lowell visit Loyola

UMass Lowell (6-7) vs. Loyola (Md.) (7-4)

Reitz Arena, Baltimore; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Christian Lutete and UMass Lowell will go up against Andrew Kostecka and Loyola (Md.). Lutete has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.8 over his last five games. Kostecka is averaging 22.2 points over the last five games.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: UMass Lowell’s Lutete, Connor Withers and Ron Mitchell have combined to score 47 percent of the team’s points this season, including 56 percent of all River Hawks scoring over the last five games.LOVE FOR LUTETE: Lutete has connected on 35.3 percent of the 68 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 20 over his last five games. He’s also made 75.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Loyola (Md.) is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 72 points. The Greyhounds are 1-4 when scoring any fewer than that.

STREAK SCORING: Loyola (Md.) has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 77.7 points while giving up 61.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola (Md.) has committed a turnover on just 17.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Patriot League teams. The Greyhounds have turned the ball over only 12.3 times per game this season.

