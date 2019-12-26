Blue Jackets play the Capitals on 5-game win streak

Columbus Blue Jackets (17-14-6, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (26-7-5, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus comes into a matchup with Washington as winners of five straight games.

The Capitals are 15-5-1 in conference games. Washington averages 10.6 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the league. Tom Wilson leads the team serving 61 total minutes.

The Blue Jackets are 7-5-2 against division opponents. Columbus has converted on 17.6% of power-play opportunities, scoring 21 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on Dec. 16, Columbus won 3-0. Oliver Bjorkstrand scored a team-high two goals for the Blue Jackets in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 23 goals, adding 13 assists and totaling 36 points. John Carlson has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Washington.

Gustav Nyquist leads the Blue Jackets with 26 points, scoring nine goals and collecting 17 assists. Pierre-Luc Dubois has collected six assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Capitals: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 5.2 penalties and 13.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Blue Jackets: David Savard: day to day (illness), Sonny Milano: day to day (upper body), Cam Atkinson: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.