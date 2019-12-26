Baby born at Genesis: “It’s the best Christmas gift we could have”

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Santa had a special gift in mind for a local family.

A bouncing baby boy. WHIZ went to Genesis Hospital on Maple Avenue to speak with their family about the little bundle of joy.

Tiffani Spergin gave birth to 4 pound 9 ounce and 19 inches long Luke Ryan Ball on Christmas Day.

The baby’s father Brett Ball says the baby’s due date was January 13th.

“It was a new experience, that’s for sure. It was very unexpected but, I mean, when the time comes, the time comes… It’s a gift, definitely a blessing.”

The couple says they were celebrating Christmas Eve with their family when Tiffani went into labor and went to the hospital.

Luke was born at 8:30 a.m. on Christmas Day. Bret says Luke’s two siblings, Bo and Kendall visited him later on day.

“Yeah, our kids were pretty happy. They seen him yesterday. They were excited to have a baby brother.”

Tiffani says he’s her favorite gift this year.

“You know, it’s the best Christmas gift we could have.”

His father says they’re not sure how they’ll celebrate his birthday each year.

“It’s either he’s gonna get more or less. More because it’s his birthday and Christmas or less because it’s the same gift.”