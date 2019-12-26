THURSDAY 12/26:

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Very Warm. High 60°

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Spotty Shower Late. Very Warm. Low 47°

FRIDAY: Few Showers. Cloudy. Warm. High 59°

DISCUSSION:

Cloud cover will begin to increase this morning, and we will see mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to be well above average, with highs around 60 this afternoon.

A spotty shower chance will be with us late tonight, otherwise skies will be cloudy. Temperatures will continue to be well above average, with lows only dropping into the mid to upper 40s!

A few rain shower chances will be with us on Friday, especially during the morning, as a cold front begins to move into the region. Skies will remain mainly cloudy otherwise, with highs around 60 once again.

Saturday will be mainly dry and warm, with highs around 60. Rain chances will increase on Sunday, with an area of low pressure and trailing cold front moving into the Ohio Valley from the Central Plains. This will bring some big changes to the temperatures as we end 2019. We will go from the lower 60s on Sunday, ahead of the front, to the lower 40s on Monday, behind the front. A few rain/snow shower chances will linger into Monday morning, otherwise we will begin to dry out as we begin the new work week.

Have a Great Thursday!

