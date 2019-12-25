Zanesville fire discusses fire safety

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – With colder weather on it’s way — there are a few things to be aware of when it comes to fire safety in your home.

Electric fire heaters and candles may make a home feel especially cozy but firefighter and Local 88 President Thad Krause wants to remind you that they can be extremely dangerous.

“One thing is, if you have like a not necessarily a space heater but if you’ve got a fireplace that puts out heat. Like a portable, electric fire heater or something like that. Keep stuff away from it. Your presents, wrapping paper, furniture, all that stuff because that stuff will catch fire. And that’s probably the biggest thing right now around the holidays.”

Krause says having a pet around can create even more of a potential danger.

“If you have a pet and you know that you’re going to have stuff that can catch fire or that would burn them — kind of keep them away from that. If you have to put them in a kennel, temporarily, until you get done doing what you’re doing, that would be the best way to keep your pet safe.”

For more information on fire safety this holiday season, go to The National Fire Protection Association website.