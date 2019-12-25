Georgia Tech tops Hawaii for 3rd at Diamond Head Classic

HONOLULU (AP) — Michael Devoe scored 18 points and Moses Wright added 16 to help Georgia Tech rally past Hawaii 70-53 for third place in the Diamond Head Classic Wednesday.

The Yellow Jackets (6-6) shot 50% and erased a nine-point, second-half deficit to hand the Rainbow Warriors (8-5) their second straight loss.

Georgia Tech took the lead for good, 49-48, with 8:17 remaining on a Wright bucket inside. It was part of a 21-2 run, capped by a pair of free throws by James Banks III to stretch the lead to 68-50 with 1:17 left to play.

Banks scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds. The Yellow Jackets shot 14 of 16 from the free-throw line after halftime and finished 18 of 23 from the stripe.

Drew Buggs had nine points for Hawaii.

Hawaii closed out the first half on a 7-0 run to take a 32-29 lead at the intermission.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia Tech committed 14 turnovers in the win, but only five came after halftime. The Yellow Jackets turned it over a season-low nine times in Monday’s 70-59 loss to Houston.

Hawaii shot just 1 of 15 on 3-pointers in the loss (36.4%), which came two days after it went 9 of 39 from beyond the arc in a 72-61 loss to No. 21 Washington.

NEXT UP

Georgia Tech: Picks up ACC play Tuesday at No. 17 Florida State and closes out a slate of five games away from home at North Carolina on Jan. 4. The Yellow Jackets have lost their last three games against the Seminoles, who own a 42-28 advantage in the series.

Hawaii: Will host Maine Sunday in its final non-conference game. The teams have a common opponent in No. 21 Washington. The Huskies beat Maine 72-53 on Nov. 19 in Seattle and handed the Rainbow Warriors a 72-61 loss Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

