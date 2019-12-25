Christ’s Table provides 310 Christmas meals in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Over 160 people gathered at Christ’s Table for a Christmas Day meal.

June Smigh, disquised as Mrs. Claus, handed out stockings filled with candy and toys to the guests.

“We’ve got some bags filled with toys and candy for all the people and toys for the kids of course. And we’ve got a big crowd — I’m sure — coming because Christmas here is usually very busy here,” she said. “We have a lot of stores in the area that donate to us like Dale Goods and stuff so we’re usually pretty well supplied with goodies for everyone.”

She says the organization’s luncheon provides the only Christmas party many of their visitors will attend.

“Some of them don’t have other places to be and this is kind of like their connection with friends. It’s like a social setting for a lot of people.”

Christ’s Table also delivered 150 meals to people who could not make it to their building on sixth street.