Christmas Eve Fatal Accident in Zanesville

Local News Stories
George Hiotis1

The Zanesville Post of the Highway Patrol says one person died in a one vehicle accident Tuesday night. It happened around 8:00 pm on US 40 near Polk’s Scrap Metal. Troopers say they found a 2009 Kia Spectra crashed and on its top. The driver had been ejected from the vehicle. The patrol identifies the driver as 29-year-old Robert Tokie II of Zanesville. Tokie was pronounced dead at the scene by the Muskingum County Coroner. Sergeant Jeffrey Jirles says both alcohol and failure to wear a seatbelt are suspected as contributing factors in the crash. The accident remains under investigation.

Please follow and like us:
George Hiotis
George Hiotis

Related Posts

Winter Homeless Shelter Program Comes to Muskingum County

Kennedy Webb

OSHP Cautions Drivers During Holiday Season

Kennedy Webb

Christmas on the Hill Held at Bishop Rosecrans

Kennedy Webb