Christmas Eve Fatal Accident in Zanesville

The Zanesville Post of the Highway Patrol says one person died in a one vehicle accident Tuesday night. It happened around 8:00 pm on US 40 near Polk’s Scrap Metal. Troopers say they found a 2009 Kia Spectra crashed and on its top. The driver had been ejected from the vehicle. The patrol identifies the driver as 29-year-old Robert Tokie II of Zanesville. Tokie was pronounced dead at the scene by the Muskingum County Coroner. Sergeant Jeffrey Jirles says both alcohol and failure to wear a seatbelt are suspected as contributing factors in the crash. The accident remains under investigation.

