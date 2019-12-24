Williams scores 16 to lift UTEP past Ball State 71-70

Sports
Associated Press0

HONOLULU (AP) — Bryson Williams registered 16 points as UTEP edged past Ball State 71-70 in the Diamond Head Classic on Monday night.

Efe Odigie added 12 points and Kaden Archie had 11 for UTEP (9-3).

Jarron Coleman, Ishmael El-Amin, and Tahjai Teague each scored 14 points for the Cardinals (6-6).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Bucks take on the 76ers, seek 4th straight win

Associated Press

Schenn, Blues cruise into Christmas break by thumping Kings

Associated Press

Russell scores 30 as Warriors top Wolves, 113-104

Associated Press