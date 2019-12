NEWARK, Ohio- The Sheridan boys basketball team improves to 8-0 on the season after taking down Licking Valley, Monday night, 72-50.

The Generals had four players in double figures, Luken Hill had 14 points, Landen Russell had 13, Ethan Malone had 12 and, Logan Ranft had 11. Shay Taylor and Nate Johnson each finished with eight points as well.