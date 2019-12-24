OSHP Cautions Drivers During Holiday Season

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As the holiday season continues on through New Years Day, more and more Ohioans are traveling on the roadways across the state. The sudden influx of motorists is accompanied by the increased risk for traffic accidents. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to be careful and obey all traffic laws when traveling for the holidays. Sergeant Nathan Dennis, with the Highway Patrol, says the first step is maintaining focus while driving.

“Well, obviously for the holidays we’re looking at busier roads—obviously, heavier traffic. We just first and foremost want to remind drivers to stay focused on the roadway. Try to avoid those distractions; put the phone down—just stay focused and be aware of your surroundings as you’re traveling.”

In addition to staying focused and eliminating distractions, the patrol is also cautioning motorists not to drive while impaired. 8 OVI related crashes and 34 OVI arrests have been made in Muskingum County to date since Thanksgiving.

“We’ve seen a significant increase; especially when you look a year ago at the 2018 holiday. That was significantly higher for us and for our post area—which is Muskingum County and Coshocton County. Statewide, the numbers have increased as well. For this county in particular, when you compare it to a couple years ago in 2016—we’ve seen about a 25 percent increase in OVI arrests and we’ve seen almost a 230 percent increase in OVI related crashes.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol recommends planning ahead if you plan to consume alcohol during the holidays by securing a designated driver or calling a taxi.