Ohio BMV to notify customers of vehicle safety recalls

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles plans to begin a vehicle safety recall notification program using the state’s vehicle registration renewal process.

Vehicle safety recall information will be printed on registration renewal notices sent through the mail, the bureau said in a news release. Customers will begin receiving open recall notifications beginning in January 2020 under the new program.

“By putting recall information on vehicle registration notices, we want to proactively alert motorists to potential vehicle safety issues to help prevent crashes, injuries, and deaths,” Republican Gov. Mike DeWine stated in the release.

Drivers who are not the original owners of a vehicle may not be aware of an open recall, officials said.

An open recall will not interfere with a Ohioans’ ability to renew their vehicle registration, according to the bureau.

BMV customers are advised to check their Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) for open recalls by using the VIN look-up tool on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website. They also can contact their authorized dealer.