Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 60, Pocono Mountain West 25
Beaver Falls 59, Blackhawk 51
Bloomsburg 51, Northwest Area 31
Carbondale 71, Forest City 55
Conneaut, Ohio 53, Erie First Christian Academy 50
Connellsville 91, Derry 73
Elizabethtown 70, Hershey 58
Father Judge 82, Cristo Rey 78
Fox Chapel 63, Greater Latrobe 47
Franklin 58, Sharpsville 54
Gettysburg 63, Northeastern 60
Hickory 78, Slippery Rock 33
La Salle 45, Philadelphia Central 34
Life Center Academy, N.J. 59, Bartram 50
Martin Luther King 61, Lansdale Catholic 43
Mastery Charter North 66, Abington Friends 63
Mercyhurst Prep 69, North East 47
Mount Lebanon 46, Quaker Valley 29
Nazareth Area 73, Catasauqua 33
Neshaminy 53, New Hope-Solebury 52
North Penn 69, Christopher Dock 67
Northwestern Lehigh 68, Kutztown 37
Palmerton 54, Saucon Valley 51
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 59, Penn Hills 57
Pittston Area 74, Wyoming Area 41
Reynolds 57, Commodore Perry 23
Rocky Grove 53, West Middlesex 41
Shipley 63, Palumbo 53
South Williamsport 39, Millville 36
Southern Columbia 54, Mahanoy Area 44
Tussey Mountain 58, Central Martinsburg 57
Wallenpaupack 50, Dunmore 36
Warren 42, Bradford 32
Washington 58, Albert Gallatin 53
Wellsboro 65, Jersey Shore 63
West Lawn Wilson 48, Pottsville 43
West Scranton 72, Williamsport 69
Youngsville 53, Maplewood 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Pottsville Nativity vs. Weatherly, ppd. to Dec 23rd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Friends 71, Mastery Charter North 50
Athens 42, Millville 38
Bethlehem Freedom 48, Red Lion 26
Bucktail 44, Galeton 29
Carbondale 50, Forest City 30
Cochranton 74, Tidioute Charter 12
Conneaut Area 66, Oil City 16
Dallas 67, Lakeland 36
Danville 37, Hughesville 27
Dunmore 59, Holy Redeemer 41
ELCO 53, York Catholic 36
Easton 62, Crestwood 20
Erie McDowell 58, Franklin 20
Girard 36, Fairview 25
Gwynedd Mercy 55, Merion Mercy 28
Harriton 56, Upper Merion 22
Hatboro-Horsham 61, Lower Moreland 38
Hickory 38, Meadville 31
Indiana 57, Brookville 38
Iroquois 47, Saegertown 46, OT
Jeannette 56, Valley 38
Mahanoy Area 51, Pottsville Nativity 35
Malvern Prep 61, University City 37
Maplewood 68, Cambridge Springs 60
Marian Catholic 44, Shenandoah Valley 30
McKeesport 87, Uniontown 36
Mercer 40, Rocky Grove 8
Mercyhurst Prep 61, Conneaut, Ohio 19
Minersville 53, Tri-Valley 37
Montrose 46, Mid Valley 30
Mount Lebanon 46, Quaker Valley 29
Mount St. Joseph 63, West Chester Henderson 36
North Schuylkill 69, Panther Valley 33
Northwestern 64, Titusville 35
Pittston Area 53, Wyoming Area 43
Pottsville 39, Pine Grove 34
Saddle River Day, N.J. 72, West Scranton 40
Scranton Holy Cross 60, Honesdale 41
Slippery Rock 55, Grove City 45
South Williamsport 51, Line Mountain 31
Unionville 47, Avon Grove 43
Warren 42, Bradford 32
Wellsboro 65, North Penn-Mansfield 52
Wilkes-Barre Area 41, Lake-Lehman 39
Youngsville 46, Union City 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Shenango vs. Wilmington, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/