Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 60, Pocono Mountain West 25

Beaver Falls 59, Blackhawk 51

Bloomsburg 51, Northwest Area 31

Carbondale 71, Forest City 55

Conneaut, Ohio 53, Erie First Christian Academy 50

Connellsville 91, Derry 73

Elizabethtown 70, Hershey 58

Father Judge 82, Cristo Rey 78

Fox Chapel 63, Greater Latrobe 47

Franklin 58, Sharpsville 54

Gettysburg 63, Northeastern 60

Hickory 78, Slippery Rock 33

La Salle 45, Philadelphia Central 34

Life Center Academy, N.J. 59, Bartram 50

Martin Luther King 61, Lansdale Catholic 43

Mastery Charter North 66, Abington Friends 63

Mercyhurst Prep 69, North East 47

Mount Lebanon 46, Quaker Valley 29

Nazareth Area 73, Catasauqua 33

Neshaminy 53, New Hope-Solebury 52

North Penn 69, Christopher Dock 67

Northwestern Lehigh 68, Kutztown 37

Palmerton 54, Saucon Valley 51

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 59, Penn Hills 57

Pittston Area 74, Wyoming Area 41

Reynolds 57, Commodore Perry 23

Rocky Grove 53, West Middlesex 41

Shipley 63, Palumbo 53

South Williamsport 39, Millville 36

Southern Columbia 54, Mahanoy Area 44

Tussey Mountain 58, Central Martinsburg 57

Wallenpaupack 50, Dunmore 36

Warren 42, Bradford 32

Washington 58, Albert Gallatin 53

Wellsboro 65, Jersey Shore 63

West Lawn Wilson 48, Pottsville 43

West Scranton 72, Williamsport 69

Youngsville 53, Maplewood 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Pottsville Nativity vs. Weatherly, ppd. to Dec 23rd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Friends 71, Mastery Charter North 50

Athens 42, Millville 38

Bethlehem Freedom 48, Red Lion 26

Bucktail 44, Galeton 29

Carbondale 50, Forest City 30

Cochranton 74, Tidioute Charter 12

Conneaut Area 66, Oil City 16

Dallas 67, Lakeland 36

Danville 37, Hughesville 27

Dunmore 59, Holy Redeemer 41

ELCO 53, York Catholic 36

Easton 62, Crestwood 20

Erie McDowell 58, Franklin 20

Girard 36, Fairview 25

Gwynedd Mercy 55, Merion Mercy 28

Harriton 56, Upper Merion 22

Hatboro-Horsham 61, Lower Moreland 38

Hickory 38, Meadville 31

Indiana 57, Brookville 38

Iroquois 47, Saegertown 46, OT

Jeannette 56, Valley 38

Mahanoy Area 51, Pottsville Nativity 35

Malvern Prep 61, University City 37

Maplewood 68, Cambridge Springs 60

Marian Catholic 44, Shenandoah Valley 30

McKeesport 87, Uniontown 36

Mercer 40, Rocky Grove 8

Mercyhurst Prep 61, Conneaut, Ohio 19

Minersville 53, Tri-Valley 37

Montrose 46, Mid Valley 30

Mount Lebanon 46, Quaker Valley 29

Mount St. Joseph 63, West Chester Henderson 36

North Schuylkill 69, Panther Valley 33

Northwestern 64, Titusville 35

Pittston Area 53, Wyoming Area 43

Pottsville 39, Pine Grove 34

Saddle River Day, N.J. 72, West Scranton 40

Scranton Holy Cross 60, Honesdale 41

Slippery Rock 55, Grove City 45

South Williamsport 51, Line Mountain 31

Unionville 47, Avon Grove 43

Warren 42, Bradford 32

Wellsboro 65, North Penn-Mansfield 52

Wilkes-Barre Area 41, Lake-Lehman 39

Youngsville 46, Union City 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Shenango vs. Wilmington, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/