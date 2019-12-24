Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Recipients Announced

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As the New Year rolls around, the nation will soon pause to remember and honor a man who championed civil rights and academic excellence. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will soon be here and area minority students who have displayed academic excellence throughout high school will be honored at the Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship and Prayer Breakfast. Carlotta Workman, with the scholarship program, says the scholarships have been awarded for over two decades.

“The Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Prayer Breakfast is an annual event and it is the Monday that we celebrate Martin Luther King’s birthday. This year will be our 26th year; and we reward students—minority students in Muskingum County for their academic excellence.”

20 scholarships are being awarded to students from each area high school to honor their diligent work and to embody the mission of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“His legacy is just tremendous; and one of the slogans we use is, ‘his birthday is not a day off’. Because you know, it’s a national holiday so many businesses are closed—but it’s a day on. It’s a day on to recognize his legacy. He spoke of love—he spoke of peace—he spoke where nobody recognized each other by the color of their skin; but by their character and who they were. He promoted academic excellence.”

Students receiving scholarships include Jerzie Johnson, of Bishop Rosecrans; Kazia Barnes, of Caldwell; Tsigereda McClelland, Jodi Stoner, and Aaryan Vaishnav, of John Glenn; Kierra Beal and Jakob Plumme, of Maysville; Kayla Guerrieri and Trey Wilson, of Philo; Brianna Darden, Lucas Miller, and Minh-Chau Scott, of Tri-Valley; Kaleb Ihlenfeld, of West Muskingum; and Danielle Dupler, Kenzi Edwards-Suttles, Brailey Harris, Jesse Hill, RhaeLynn Hutzel, Aayla Mayle, Kaden Mayle, and Carlon Stevens of Zanesville High School. The Martin Luther King Junior Scholarship and Prayer Breakfast will be held at the North Terrace Church of Christ—located on Brandywine Boulevard—on January 20 at 9 AM. A breakfast buffet will be served and tickets are available for $10 at the Muskingum County Welcome Center.