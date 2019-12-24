CHRISTMAS EVE 12/24:

TODAY: AM patchy fog. Partly Cloudy. Warm. High 52°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Cold. Low 30°

CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm. High 55°

DISCUSSION:

Patchy dense fog will be with us this morning, and with temperatures below freezing, some fog maybe freezing fog. This will cause some slick spots on the road ways early this morning. Temperatures will moderate to above freezing by the mid to late morning, so the freezing aspect will diminish. Fog may linger into the late morning in some areas regardless. Cloud cover will be broken to scattered across the region today otherwise, with highs in the lower 50s.

Skies will be partly cloudy during the overnight, with some patchy frost and fog possible. Lows will drop into the lower 30s.

Christmas day will be a warm one, with highs in the mid 50s, under partly cloudy skies.

The well above average temperatures will linger into the end of this week, but cloud cover will be much more prominent by the end of the week. Rain chances will begin to return late Friday into the weekend, with the best shot at seeing rain will be on Sunday. Colder air looks to return by the day on Monday, so rain may change over to snow showers throughout the day on Monday.

Merry Christmas Eve!

