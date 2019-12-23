The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 22, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Gonzaga (54) 13-1 1608 2 2. Ohio St. (9) 11-1 1520 5 3. Louisville (1) 11-1 1460 3 4. Duke (1) 10-1 1429 4 5. Kansas 9-2 1388 1 6. Oregon 10-2 1286 8 7. Baylor 9-1 1207 10 8. Auburn 11-0 1107 12 9. Memphis 10-1 1040 11 10. Villanova 9-2 950 18 11. Michigan 9-3 889 14 12. Butler 11-1 853 17 13. Maryland 10-2 785 7 14. Michigan St. 9-3 775 15 15. San Diego St. 12-0 763 20 16. Virginia 9-2 595 9 17. Florida St. 10-2 583 19 18. Dayton 9-2 541 13 19. Kentucky 8-3 411 6 20. Penn St. 10-2 332 23 21. Washington 9-2 326 22 22. West Virginia 10-1 229 25 23. Texas Tech 8-3 178 24 24. Arizona 10-3 153 16 25. Iowa 9-3 125 —

Others receiving votes: Wichita St. 112, Colorado 79, Xavier 68, DePaul 54, Indiana 45, Liberty 40, Utah St. 36, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 29, Marquette 28, Tennessee 24, N. Iowa 23, Creighton 12, Purdue 11, Georgetown 9, Stanford 7, BYU 4, St. John’s 4, Virginia Tech 3, Seton Hall 2, ETSU 1, Yale 1.