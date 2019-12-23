The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 22, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gonzaga (54)
|13-1
|1608
|2
|2. Ohio St. (9)
|11-1
|1520
|5
|3. Louisville (1)
|11-1
|1460
|3
|4. Duke (1)
|10-1
|1429
|4
|5. Kansas
|9-2
|1388
|1
|6. Oregon
|10-2
|1286
|8
|7. Baylor
|9-1
|1207
|10
|8. Auburn
|11-0
|1107
|12
|9. Memphis
|10-1
|1040
|11
|10. Villanova
|9-2
|950
|18
|11. Michigan
|9-3
|889
|14
|12. Butler
|11-1
|853
|17
|13. Maryland
|10-2
|785
|7
|14. Michigan St.
|9-3
|775
|15
|15. San Diego St.
|12-0
|763
|20
|16. Virginia
|9-2
|595
|9
|17. Florida St.
|10-2
|583
|19
|18. Dayton
|9-2
|541
|13
|19. Kentucky
|8-3
|411
|6
|20. Penn St.
|10-2
|332
|23
|21. Washington
|9-2
|326
|22
|22. West Virginia
|10-1
|229
|25
|23. Texas Tech
|8-3
|178
|24
|24. Arizona
|10-3
|153
|16
|25. Iowa
|9-3
|125
|—
Others receiving votes: Wichita St. 112, Colorado 79, Xavier 68, DePaul 54, Indiana 45, Liberty 40, Utah St. 36, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 29, Marquette 28, Tennessee 24, N. Iowa 23, Creighton 12, Purdue 11, Georgetown 9, Stanford 7, BYU 4, St. John’s 4, Virginia Tech 3, Seton Hall 2, ETSU 1, Yale 1.
Please follow and like us: