The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 22, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gonzaga (54)
|13-1
|1608
|2
|2. Ohio St. (9)
|11-1
|1520
|5
|3. Louisville (1)
|11-1
|1460
|3
|4. Duke (1)
|10-1
|1429
|4
|5. Kansas
|9-2
|1388
|1
|6. Oregon
|10-2
|1286
|8
|7. Baylor
|9-1
|1207
|10
|8. Auburn
|11-0
|1107
|12
|9. Memphis
|10-1
|1040
|11
|10. Villanova
|9-2
|950
|18
|11. Michigan
|9-3
|889
|14
|12. Butler
|11-1
|853
|17
|13. Maryland
|10-2
|785
|7
|14. Michigan St.
|9-3
|775
|15
|15. San Diego St.
|12-0
|763
|20
|16. Virginia
|9-2
|595
|9
|17. Florida St.
|10-2
|583
|19
|18. Dayton
|9-2
|541
|13
|19. Kentucky
|8-3
|411
|6
|20. Penn St.
|10-2
|332
|23
|21. Washington
|9-2
|326
|22
|22. West Virginia
|10-1
|229
|25
|23. Texas Tech
|8-3
|178
|24
|24. Arizona
|10-3
|153
|16
|25. Iowa
|9-3
|125
|–
Others receiving votes: Wichita St. 112, Colorado 79, Xavier 68, DePaul 54, Indiana 45, Liberty 40, Utah St. 36, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 29, Marquette 28, Tennessee 24, N Iowa 23, Creighton 12, Purdue 11, Georgetown 9, Stanford 7, BYU 4, St. John’s 4, Virginia Tech 3, Seton Hall 2, ETSU 1, Yale 1.
