The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 22, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Gonzaga (54) 13-1 1608 2 2. Ohio St. (9) 11-1 1520 5 3. Louisville (1) 11-1 1460 3 4. Duke (1) 10-1 1429 4 5. Kansas 9-2 1388 1 6. Oregon 10-2 1286 8 7. Baylor 9-1 1207 10 8. Auburn 11-0 1107 12 9. Memphis 10-1 1040 11 10. Villanova 9-2 950 18 11. Michigan 9-3 889 14 12. Butler 11-1 853 17 13. Maryland 10-2 785 7 14. Michigan St. 9-3 775 15 15. San Diego St. 12-0 763 20 16. Virginia 9-2 595 9 17. Florida St. 10-2 583 19 18. Dayton 9-2 541 13 19. Kentucky 8-3 411 6 20. Penn St. 10-2 332 23 21. Washington 9-2 326 22 22. West Virginia 10-1 229 25 23. Texas Tech 8-3 178 24 24. Arizona 10-3 153 16 25. Iowa 9-3 125 –

Others receiving votes: Wichita St. 112, Colorado 79, Xavier 68, DePaul 54, Indiana 45, Liberty 40, Utah St. 36, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 29, Marquette 28, Tennessee 24, N Iowa 23, Creighton 12, Purdue 11, Georgetown 9, Stanford 7, BYU 4, St. John’s 4, Virginia Tech 3, Seton Hall 2, ETSU 1, Yale 1.