Royals get pitcher Adams from Yankees for infielder Perez

Sports
Associated Press9

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals acquired right-hander Chance Adams from the New York Yankees for infielder Christian Perez on Monday.

The 25-year-old Adams spent last season with the Yankees and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, going 1-1 with a save and an 8.53 ERA for New York. The Royals hope he can rediscover the form that made him a two-time Baseball America minor league all-star and help a bullpen that was among the worst in the majors last season.

The Royals gave up 21-year-old Perez, who hit .252 with 11 doubles and 42 RBIs in 117 games for Class-A Wilmington.

___

Associated Press

