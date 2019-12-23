Newly Elected and Re-Elected City Officials Sworn In

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As the New Year begins, newly elected and re-elected officials will take office throughout Muskingum County. Zanesville City Council Members were officially sworn in at tonight’s meeting. Council Members were sworn in simultaneously and included At-large Incumbents Joey Pennybaker Osborn, Ann M. Gildow, and Rob Sharrer. Meanwhile, the First Female African American Council Member to serve in Zanesville is retiring. Daniel Vincent, President of Council, says Connie Norman has over three decades of service to the city.

“This evening, we were honored to swear in new council that will start in 2020. With that, we’re excited to welcome a new Third Ward Councilperson, Todd Ware—who is replacing Connie Norman after 30 years and 4 months of service. And, we have a special proclamation for her tonight. Its got a lot of information about her as far as her service to the community but she has done quite well.”

In addition to Council, the City Law Director, Treasurer, and the new City Auditor were sworn in as the Mayor Elect looked on; following his own swearing in last week.

“So, quite a neat night as far as honoring these people—Connie for her service—and honoring those who are just newly elected or re-elected. And, it’s just wonderful to have a great council back; I look forward to the next two years as far as serving with them. We have a new administration—Don Mason is here this evening, our new Mayor—Mayor Elect. With that, we have a new City Auditor—Andrew Body.”

Newly elected representatives will officially take office on January 1, 2020.