Monday’s Time Schedule (EST)

NFL

Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:15 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Washington at New York, 7 p.m.

Utah at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Carolina at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Columbus vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Men’s Top 25

No. 13 Dayton vs. Grambling State, 7 p.m.

No. 22 Washington vs. Hawaii at the Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, 11 p.m.