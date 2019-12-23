Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany Alexander 42, Oak Hill 34
Amherst Steele 55, Oberlin Firelands 41
Bellaire 73, Barnesville 44
Belmont Union Local 66, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 46
Berlin Hiland 58, Gahanna Lincoln 47
Bridgeport 48, Newcomerstown 44
Bristol 52, Burton Berkshire 39
Bucyrus Wynford 57, Lucas 40
Caldwell 44, New Matamoras Frontier 35
Cle. Cent. Cath. 58, Chardon NDCL 48
Columbiana Crestview 63, New Middletown Spring. 36
Continental 52, Fostoria 39
Coshocton 41, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 38
Delphos St. John’s 51, Van Wert 34
Delta 51, Millbury Lake 38
Dover 46, Zanesville 22
E. Can. 58, Bowerston Conotton Valley 39
Fairview, Ky. 58, Ironton St. Joseph 49
Franklin Furnace Green 71, Portsmouth Notre Dame 26
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 47, Carrollton 26
Haviland Wayne Trace 49, Van Wert Lincolnview 16
Hillsboro 47, Bainbridge Paint Valley 44
Independence 55, Middlefield Cardinal 18
Ironton 65, Chillicothe Zane Trace 23
Kettering Alter 79, Durham Academy, N.C. 66
Lewis Co., Ky. 51, S. Point 44
Lewistown Indian Lake 53, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 35
Lima Bath 45, Coldwater 25
Lima Sr. 56, Lima Shawnee 30
Maria Stein Marion Local 45, Russia 44
McArthur Vinton County 52, Chillicothe Unioto 41
McConnelsville Morgan 58, Beallsville 53
McDonald 56, Youngs. Ursuline 42
Mercyhurst Prep, Pa. 61, Conneaut 19
Middletown Fenwick 38, Clayton Northmont 29
Miller City 53, N. Baltimore 43
Minerva 52, Malvern 33
Minster 57, Spring. Cath. Cent. 24
Monroeville 43, Milan Edison 35
Nelsonville-York 50, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 31
New Madison Tri-Village 52, St. Henry 46
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 77, Houston 42
Rockford Parkway 42, Celina 33
Shelby 65, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 48
Spring. NE 33, Day. Northridge 28
Steubenville 61, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 25
Strongsville 55, N. Royalton 22
Sycamore Mohawk 55, Galion 27
Ursuline Academy 39, Morrow Little Miami 34
Warren Champion 48, Warren Howland 43
Warren Harding 80, Orange 53
Warrensville Hts. 59, Whitehall-Yearling 54
Willoughby S. 49, Kirtland 46
Wintersville Indian Creek 54, Martins Ferry 41
Youngs. East 63, Youngs. Chaney High School 19
Youngs. Liberty 84, Brookfield 37
Piketon 51, Latham Western 23
Waverly 59, Beaver Eastern 35
